Mourinho: ‘Did you think I came here with a black eye? My players want me like this, I’m with me ‘| First page

The broadsides of Mourinho. At the press conference, the Roma coach spoke on the eve of the match against Sassuolo, between Inter and the many controversies that have emerged in recent days. Here are the statements of him.

INTER – “For 12 minutes we had a horrible game, but after that we deserved a lot more, we played very well. The frustration comes from the fact that we can play against the strongest team in Italy face to face. We did it and we deserved more than what we achieved. The biggest frustration is that for 12 minutes we really hurt, laugh. We conceded a goal, but we could have taken 2 or 3. After the 12 minute until the 2-0 we were the team that could score and we could have 3. The negative feeling is that we did badly in the first 12 minutes, but I also have confidence because we played a good match ”.

LOCKER ROOM – “What they say in the locker room stays in the locker room, so I don’t want to say what I said. But I can’t say that it’s not true, but I can’t say what I said exactly. But no one was offended, it’s a lie of the square Romanist “.

SERIES C – “Ah, you say the phrase about Serie C? For that I apologize. They are right to be offended, to play in C, in B, etc. you need to have personality I thought you were referring to the fact that I had argued with the players, and this is a lie . You thought I came here with a black eye but my players want me that way. In fact, they told me that in their career they are finally happy to have a direct manager who talks to them, and that they don’t want him to change. talking and scolding the players, and they said to me: “Bravo mister, we want this.”. But the reconstructions are a *** “.

CONVOKED – “Abraham is fine. There is no Zaniolo, but because the referee decided”.

SASSUOLO – “Dionisi says that there is a technical difference? I disagree, they have a much higher technical quality than us. I cannot set it down like them, who are very good at doing it with Maxime Lopez and Ferrari”.

AIMS – “For me finishing ninth or tenth is different, fifth or sixth is different. Every game is important. On the Conference League we talked about it: when you arrive at the races from inside or outside, with these blackouts you are out. We need to improve, I’m not happy and I expect more. In the Conference League, a competition that contrary to what people think is difficult, making mistakes like the ones we did are out ”.