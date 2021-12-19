Mourinho: “Do I see myself 6 years on a bench? At Roma, yes, I like the project but I need something more”

ATALANTA ROMA INTERVIEWS MOURINHO – All the statements of the Giallorossi coach, José Mourinho, on the occasion of Atalanta–Rome, match valid for the 18th matchday of Serie A.

Mourinho at the press conference

“The press does nothing but remind the guys how long they haven’t won a challenge at the top, this victory is important to me. This change of mentality helps you, you have to know how to suffer, we did it by being well organized tactically. For me we were fantastic, even the fact of going to the locker room at 2-1. The team entered the field with greater awareness, that’s what I like best, this has to be the turning point. Karsdorp had a great difficulty, but he stayed there for 95 minutes, even Smalling. I don’t want to know about goals and assists, I want to know about the mentality. Now there will be an important match against Sampdoria ”.

You see six years on a bench

“In Rome, yes, it is a type of project that I like, but something more is needed, now we are limited, if this little more arrives, in two or three years we can do well. Look at Atalanta, they have Piccoli who is a strong player, but in the end Muriel, Miranchuk, Malinovskyi joined. With something more we can get to where Atalanta is ”.

Is it an assist for Inter?

“Inter don’t need to have assists, they have a great squad.”

Did you prepare it like this?

“We have prepared the game to win it. I risked a lot, today we could have been here laughing at me. Atalanta will always be Atalanta, for all their way of being, it will always be a team like this, which will always dominate “.

Mourinho to DAZN

Today the most beautiful Rome of the season?

“I think yes. Fantastic spirit. The players knew that playing for Atalanta we couldn’t be in control for 90 minutes. The team was strong on all points of view. A very good referee because of how Atalanta plays in individual duels. Fantastic audience, today we needed an experienced referee and he did very well. We very good, we were aware of the dangers. We were good at going out, they take a lot of risks when they go under. Congratulations to the guys. Someone like Karsdorp with destroyed shin guards knew that no one could play like him and he made sacrifices. 19 months that didn’t win, now it’s been 20 minutes that you can’t win against a big one “.

Can we look forward?

“Yes, but we can also look at our bench. It is one thing to change a team and one thing to do the emergency. For the players it is important to understand that when playing against teams of this level, Inter are stronger than all, but like Milan and Napoli, tactical work is not enough to score points. It always takes character that the players have had today. I joked with them that I didn’t feel the earthquake but that it had to be us. Especially those who always reminded us that we didn’t win against a big one. Now it’s been 22 and a half minutes. “

Beautiful game, the only flaw in my opinion is the short squad. You have missed a player by many goals. Can Abraham do them?

“Certain. This is what he did in England. The hardest thing to do is the goals. He had to interpret the spirit of a team that doesn’t have to dominate all games. Here a striker has to do many things besides scoring. Today with the low defensive block it was known that no one had to risk. They press like crazy and it was important to have a contact person who uses the body against Palomino and Toloi. I’m not worried about the goals he will score anyway. I’m not worried”.

The performances of Mkhitaryan and Veretout

“In the first half we had to put pressure on the right back and Mkhi did it very well. Veretout had a different task and it was much more than a position. He used the movement very well to fit in. But I liked the team who didn’t feel very good at dealing with suffering. When you are not the strongest you have to suffer, we were not good in difficulty. We are growing, today I have seen the evolution as we have suffered. The goal in the 46th minute could have hurt us in the past and put us in pain in the past. We came back strong and focused, playing really well. This victory means for me a step forward in terms of the team’s mentality ”.

What is the consideration for the goal for Zaniolo?

“I go about the small but important things. He got the yellow early and an overly deranged Nico would be out soon. He was able to stabilize and interpreted the game well. A goal that helps you win, I liked his emotional stability and the game. “