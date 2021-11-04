Mourinho does not make changes with Bodo and attacks the referees. Zakaria, there is the Premier – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

José Mourinho spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Bodo / Glimt: “In the first leg we all made a mistake, I don’t want to say that he made a mistake one or the other. We lost as a team and tomorrow we want to win as a team. They will not play the same team, of course. I had too much fear before the game but I didn’t have fear of the match. I was afraid of the pitch, of the cold, of injuries and tiredness, of everything but not of a defeat. I was wrong, we all made mistakes. Tomorrow the same team will not play “. Tammy too Abraham spoke with the Giallorossi coach. Tomorrow he will be one of the owners: “Nn football happens to have ups and downs, good times and worst times but it is in the worst moments that you learn more about yourself and the team. A player of my caliber placed in a team context with many leaders is the best time to demonstrate leadership and help the team. Everyone would like to win all the games and it happens to go through difficult times. This is the time to get over it. For the referee decision against Milan, I say that the referees are under enormous pressure and making mistakes is human, it is clear that as a party and as a Roma player I would not want bad decisions to be made against us but it happens. ” The Special Onein addition, he returned to the attack of the referee class through an Instagram post that demonstrates how Dybala yesterday he repeated a penalty due to the presence of an opponent in the area, while in Juventus-Rome the rigor of Veretout, spoiled by the presence of Chiellini in the 16 meters, was considered valid.