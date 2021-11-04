Mourinho does not make changes with Bodo and attacks the referees. Zakaria, there is the Premier – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
José Mourinho spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Bodo / Glimt: “In the first leg we all made a mistake, I don’t want to say that he made a mistake one or the other. We lost as a team and tomorrow we want to win as a team. They will not play the same team, of course. I had too much fear before the game but I didn’t have fear of the match. I was afraid of the pitch, of the cold, of injuries and tiredness, of everything but not of a defeat. I was wrong, we all made mistakes. Tomorrow the same team will not play “. Tammy too Abraham spoke with the Giallorossi coach. Tomorrow he will be one of the owners: “Nn football happens to have ups and downs, good times and worst times but it is in the worst moments that you learn more about yourself and the team. A player of my caliber placed in a team context with many leaders is the best time to demonstrate leadership and help the team. Everyone would like to win all the games and it happens to go through difficult times. This is the time to get over it. For the referee decision against Milan, I say that the referees are under enormous pressure and making mistakes is human, it is clear that as a party and as a Roma player I would not want bad decisions to be made against us but it happens. ” The Special Onein addition, he returned to the attack of the referee class through an Instagram post that demonstrates how Dybala yesterday he repeated a penalty due to the presence of an opponent in the area, while in Juventus-Rome the rigor of Veretout, spoiled by the presence of Chiellini in the 16 meters, was considered valid.
Tomorrow night there Rome will play the fourth match of the group of Conference League against the Bodo Glimt. After the bad figure of the first leg, the team of Mourinho he will try to return to the top of group C. Not called up for physical reasons, Lorenzo Pilgrims: the Roma captain has a knee inflammation that will force him to miss tomorrow’s match. Leonardo Spinazzola is training to return as soon as possible, who in all probability will not do so before 2022. These are the words of his agent, Davide Lippi:“As of today there is no precise date, we hope he will come back as soon as possible. When an athlete plays as Leonardo did, it is normal for him to arouse the interest of some clubs. Which ones? This is not the time, now he is at Roma and it is happy there “. For months the first goal for the winter transfer market of Rome And Zakaria, midfielder of the Borussia Monchengladbach. As reported Calcioomercato.it, new contacts between Tiago are expected this week Pinto and the footballer’s entourage. The goal of the Rome is to sprint and beat the Premier League competition with an operation worth 5-6 million euros for the card.
Fabio Maresca has not been designated for any of the matches of the next day in Serie A. After the bad direction of Rome-Milan, Rocchi has decided that the Neapolitan referee will stay at home for one round, thus confirming the rumors that had been circulating these days. Instead it will be Gianluca Aureliano of the Bologna section to referee the match on Sunday between Venice and Rome.
November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 20:58)
