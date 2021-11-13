Mourinho evaluates the change of form: here is who goes down and who goes up in the hierarchy – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

In the last championship challenge the Rome took the field for the first time with the three-man defense, formed by Mancini, Kumbulla And Ibanez, with the full backs advancing close to Veretout And Cristante to thicken the midfield line. Another novelty was the presence of Shomurodov alongside Abraham. The two had played together from the first minute already in Verona with the Uzbek moved to the wing. The unsuccessful experiment prompted the Special One to abandon that idea. The modification carried out in the lagoon, however, did not disappoint and showed how theEnglish needs a man next to him who allows him to play more freely. It is not excluded that this sort of 3-4-2-1 could be re-proposed by the Portuguese. In defense, in addition to the two owners, Mourinho count on the recovery of Smalling, but in the meantime he relies on Kumbulla. The change of formation would penalize Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is a distant relative of the one admired last year and the defensive tasks (which already put him in difficulty when covered by Vina) intrinsic in this module would be deleterious to his qualities. In its place El Shaarawy it has already shown that it is ready and can guarantee continuity in the two phases. Alternatively, the full-back Uruguayan full-back could be used. On the other side Karsdorp moved further forward it could contribute in an important way to the offensive phase, in Venice, in fact, he permanently occupied the opposing area without forgetting the cover phase.