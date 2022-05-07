Mourinho excited to reach the Conference League final

Midtime Editorial

Despite the fact that he has lived through all kinds of tournaments and has won many of relevance at an international level, José Mourinho sand He was so moved, to the point of reaching tearson the Roma victory over Leicester City to get to the end of the UEFA Conference League.

“La Loba”, with a solitary goal from tommy abrahamnarrowly defeated the “Foxes” to advance to the first final in the history of the Conference League, highlighting that it is the only Italian team that will make it to an international final.

“I’m very excited. This for us is our Champions League”, commented the coach at the end of the match.

José Mourinho won it all, but he gets excited about a Conference League final. Because he lives it like nobody else and enjoys new challenges. They are the tears of a man who has returned to being happy after being unjustly neglected. I love seeing him like this, he deserves it.pic.twitter.com/M9pJvRyhxH – Luis De Freitas (@tavodefreitas_) May 5, 2022

Why Mourinho was on the verge of tears?

When questioning him at a press conference the reasons why he was crying if he had won the Champions League, “Mou” assured that he feels the colors of this team and that, for them, it was already necessary to reach a final to fight for the championship.

“When you work in Rome, live in Rome and breathe Rome, you know that this club is the real team in the city. I felt from the first day that it is huge, but without victories and without many finals, the story is not related to the social dimension of the club“.

Similarly, the former Chelsea coach assured that the work they did during the week could be reflected on the playing field and they are fair finalists, where they will face Feyenoord of the Netherlands.

“We managed to build a good team that grew step by step to be able to beat one from the Premier League. Of course, I have had bigger moments than this, but the emotion is not for me, but for the people and my players.”

Mourinho wants the Real Madrid title

Likewise, Mourinho acknowledged that he has a favorite to win the “Orejona” and it is the merengue team, the club he directed and where one of his friends is, such as Carlo Ancelotti.