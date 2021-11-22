Sports

Mourinho gives shoes to Felix Afena Gyan. In the background the racist comment that embarrasses Roma: “Inside there are bananas”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Josè Mourinho he respected the agreements and handed over to the young man Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan, Roma striker, the shoes promised after yesterday’s brace, away, against Genoa. The player has published the full video on his social channels and, at one point, while he has yet to open the box given to him by the Portuguese coach, a voice is distinctly heard off-screen saying: “Inside are bananas“. The racist comment did not go unnoticed; and now the company will have to answer for what happened.

Instagram video / Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Inter-Napoli, so Inzaghi’s “first time” in a big match has reopened the championship

next

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee19 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Live Italy – Switzerland: 0-1 World Cup qualifiers 2022. Live the match

1 week ago

Djokovic annihilates Norrie, Ruud comeback Rublev and goes to the semifinals | News

3 days ago

probable formations and where to see it on TV

3 weeks ago

Rome, nerves and protests: here are the first whistles for Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button