Mourinho gives shoes to Felix Afena Gyan. In the background the racist comment that embarrasses Roma: “Inside there are bananas”

Josè Mourinho he respected the agreements and handed over to the young man Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan, Roma striker, the shoes promised after yesterday’s brace, away, against Genoa. The player has published the full video on his social channels and, at one point, while he has yet to open the box given to him by the Portuguese coach, a voice is distinctly heard off-screen saying: “Inside are bananas“. The racist comment did not go unnoticed; and now the company will have to answer for what happened.

Instagram video / Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan