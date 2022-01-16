Mourinho: “I didn’t think it would be possible to take Oliveira, good Tiago Pinto. I don’t expect any more hits. Spinazzola? Only a madman could think he could return in November”. VIDEO!

The technician of the Rome, José Mourinho, will speak at 14:00 in the press conference on the eve of Rome-Cagliari, scheduled for tomorrow at 18:00.

The impression is that it will be a more complicated race than what the classification says. What is your analysis?

“I think like you, the ranking is that of the moment but I don’t think Cagliari will be there at the end of the season. They have experience, they are making points, they have scored six points in the last two and they will come here to score points. Olimpico against Lazio, they are capable of playing against teams of potential. We have lost the last two, one point in the last three and at least. We think about the next one and the next one is tomorrow against Cagliari. We worked all week, after the match. last game against Juve we had to re-motivate the player, you have to get up and it’s not easy after losing a game like we lost it. I’m sorry for the 5,000 fans, for a stadium like the Olimpico it’s empty, I’m sorry for those who he will have to stay at home. We try to make it an extra motivation, we try to give something to the fans who cannot come to the stadium. “

Is Oliveira also a game builder? Can you play in the center in a three-man midfield? Oliveira scored 16 penalties out of 18, can he become the first penalty shooter?

“I didn’t think about that, we have to decide. We worked on a lot of things this week, not on penalties. We tried to give Sergio and Maitland-Niles a deeper tactical knowledge of the team. I never thought it was possible to borrow Oliveira. . I didn’t mention this name because, knowing our chances in January and knowing an important club like Porto, I didn’t think it would be possible to take him. When Tiago Pinto told me it was a real possibility I immediately said yes but not why he is a playmaker, not because he is a central midfielder who can improve the organization, he is a different player. He has a character we need, personality, experience we need. He grew up in a club I know very well. mentality. I immediately thought it would be important for us. He has experience, he improves us, so I tell you that this market window has been positive. two players soon, thanks to Tiago Pinto, and they are two players who improve us a lot in the options. So far, we’ve only played 7 months with a right back and every time Karsdorp had a problem it was trouble for us. Karsdorp did not play against Juve and it was not a problem for us, having taken Maitland-Niles, who can cover several positions. Oliveira can do everything in midfield, but he is not a playmaker who can play alone in front of the defense but, apart from that, he can do everything. These players give us more balance. We will hopefully have many races to play. We let these players in, selling others who had hardly ever played. “

How is El Shaarawy? Can it be summoned?

“I was nice to give the conference at 2pm and I can’t give you the same information I could give you at 7pm. If he trains today, he will be on the bench because we have no options. We will not have the usual 12 players on the bench. we will have 3-4, maybe 5, in the spring on the bench. If someone who hasn’t trained like El Shaarawy trains today, he can be on the bench. “

Who are the unavailable?

“As of today, I can tell you who didn’t train with us. You know the suspended ones. El Shaarawy, Smalling, Karsdorp didn’t train with the team, let’s see today.”

Does Veretout see it a bit fogged up?

“Our squad, if you look at the number of minutes played, can be big in numbers but, in the end, there are 13-14 players who play practically all the time. The more options we have, the fewer players become essential. With Cristante, Oliveira, Pellegrini , Veretout, with Bove coming, with Mkhitaryan, who we are turning into a midfield player, we are balanced. Veretout will always be important for us, he is quality, but I agree that he has not done very well in the last few matches , for the qualities it has “.

Is the squad complete after these two purchases? Market closed or could there be another hit?

“I’m happy, knowing the market profile we can do. I recognize Tiago Pinto’s great work to improve the squad. We made a good market, depending on who we are. This is a complicated market even for those who have a lot of money. spend, think for us. We have taken two profiles that improve us, if we think of calafiori, Borja Mayoral and Villar and how much we have played, we change the minutes of these players with the minutes that Maitland-Niles and Oliveira will play I think we have earned it. I expect another signing. Tiago Pinto made two shots soon, as soon as possible, I’m happy. “

When not in possession, the two central midfielders are often attracted by the ball. Is this your request to refer to the ball?

“I ask the opposite of what they did. With two in front of the defense, I always ask for pressure on the ball side and diagonal coverage of the second midfield, even when we press high. When we press high we can have individual references, when the block goes down we must have references only on the area, press ball side and the other midfielder must close the diagonal. The situation created with Dybala’s go had already happened before the goal, a photocopy, the right midfielder pressed on the ball side and the second was attracted by ‘ opponent, without giving cover. What we did was the opposite of what we had tried and what we had asked to do. It can happen that we are wrong “.

When is Spinazzola expected to return?

“I’d like to know who is the phenomenon who said that Spinazzola will be back in November. A madman who wrote it or who told someone to write it. Did he declare it? Then he too is a madman (laughs ed), super optimistic, informed by someone who wanted to motivate him but had the opposite effect. That is a difficult injury, impossible to recover in November and, from that date there, every week always seems like one more. injured, I thought that this season I would not have Spinazzola. Every game he can play is one more game and I will be happy. It is too complicated an injury, recovery is not a straight line, there are ups and downs. Me I am calm, he is the one who suffers the most and every time I tell him that there is one less day left for his return. We work with him calmly and try to pass him a correct message “.

After Roma-Juventus he described the psychological profile of the team very well. How did the players take his words and how can you improve your attitude to exit matches?

“They took my words well, in the sense that they are not easy things to hear or read, but I always see them open, positive when we speak. All the things I say to the press I have always said to the team and obviously with them. I go deeper, into individualities. I have heard people wanting to improve, not touchy people. I enjoy working with them. To give an example of our type of profile, in those moments when we conceded 3 goals we made a foul. If I had been on the pitch I would have done 4 by myself. We are a little naïve. Oliveira also noticed that there are many young players here, even the important players are young. It takes patience, little by little. “

What was the focus of the week? Work on Cagliari? About the mistakes made?

“The result against Juve blurs the first 70 minutes outside, not inside here. We analyzed those 70. In the technical meeting, we analyzed a lot more than the 10-minute disaster. We can’t forget that. The press can forget that. , the fans too, the result is important but for 70 minutes we did a lot of good things: the management of the ball, the management after the 1-1, the construction, the pressure, then we analyzed the mistakes made and the mental outlook. There were also tactical or individual errors. On the third goal, I immediately said that Shomurodov did not close but there were other errors within the area. We worked well. I know Cagliari, as well as their coach. They they will come to get a point but sometimes when you come to get a point you can even get three. “