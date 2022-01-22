Mourinho: “I don’t expect more on the market, but it’s still open” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Roma coach on the eve of the match at Empoli: “Against Andreazzoli’s team it will not be easy. Smalling is fine, El Shaarawy is called up. Abraham needs us and we need him.”

After qualifying in Italian Cup against the Lecce, there Rome returns to play in the league for the last match before the break for the national teams. The team of Mourinho, after the victory with Cagliari, will visit the former Empoli Andreazzoli. The Giallorossi coach in these days has found two players in the group like El Shaarawy and Smalling, however, to be evaluated as a seal. The Special One speaks of this and not only in the usual press conference on the eve of the event.

The 7 minutes with Juventus, the first half with Lecce confirm that this group is still immature. Is it a technical immaturity, a personality immaturity or a concentration level immaturity that fails to be distributed in 90 minutes and what is the solution you have in mind for a different future? First of all a hug to Mr. Di Marzio, we are with the family. The question, you remember very well the moments that we weren’t well. It is easier for me to talk about the moments in which we had a good time like the 70 minutes against Juve or the second half against Lecce. The match against Juve is already far away. One important thing for us is that we don’t have to hide in excuses and we’ve talked enough about that game there. Against Lecce I have already said that the main responsibility is mine. When one thinks about the next game and not the one he is playing, he does not help the team. When playing with 3 midfield players behind the same line and with the same characteristics, it is my fault. I had players on the bench who could help me change the dynamic. For me this is the story of the match against Lecce.

How’s Smalling doing?And if the possible return of this player can suggest a possible change of form? He’s fine, maybe not very well but he’s fine. He trained for 2 days, Friday and Saturday. He is available to play and if he is well he will play. We currently have 4 central defenders available to play. Even Kumbulla, who is a player who lacked confidence 4-5 months ago, now has confidence and has won it thanks also to his work.

Abraham is a player who has entered the 19 goals scored by Roma and is in the wake of the first year of players like Batistuta and Montella. Without making comparisons, how many room for growth does he have, especially now that he is getting to know the Italian defenses better? Where can this boy go? Where can he go with us, where can we go with him. The numbers are there and without penalties, with so many posts that could have been more goals. But honestly I expect more. Not only in terms of numbers but also in terms of quality and in the air balls where he had not grown so much. With 24-25 years he is now in his first season in Italy I expect more. But I go back to the beginning, where we can get with him and he with us. I hope that the growth of individuality matches the growth of the team.

If we remove Inter and Juventus, how many teams have the best squad of Roma? I think that the classification, race after race, with the changes that are made, I think we are there. Right now I think the teams that are in the top 4 or 5 in the league have potential that for some reason are there. If we can get there, obviously yes. Maybe in the next season we can gradually get there with continuity. There is no doubt when you look at our club and team work.

He told us a week ago that the incoming market was closed. After 7 days it is still like this and then I ask her if the outgoing one is closed or there will be other players who will leave, I am referring to Perez, Diawara .. today Reynolds left. If the question is I expect more, I don’t expect more, but the market is open. On the session it depends on the way you think about things. It seems that every time a player goes on the bench or plays less it seems that the immediate solution is to give up the player. If so, it’s complicated. Veretout has been on the bench one game and is already on sale. Carles Perez plays and comes out at 45 ‘is out: it is not so. The players who left were part of a project, of a structure strategy for our team. I think this squad remains until the end of the season and in fact, in an objective way we have changed 4 players with very little time, with 2 players who in 2 games have made more minutes than 4 in 6 months. Oliveira 180 minutes and Maitland 200. This is a structure strategy of the squad. Oliveira who gives strategies in midfield and Maitland who gives protection to Karsdorp and Vina and I’m happy about this because we did it by January 10th. The other players? Perez also played as a starter in 7-8 games this season. We need pink, not people who go out.

I wanted to understand Maitland-Niles, in relation to the goal you scored against Lecce. Reviewing it well I did not understand if he should have taken Calabresi or not. To understand, Lecce did not have a 2 on 2 on the midfield line. They with courage and conn a very good strategic feel. They have done very well. Maitland had to be on the edge of the box in that situation there, but he had to go into the box and he didn’t. They were very good.

The match against Empoli apparently seemed simple but then it was not at all because just think of the match that the Tuscans played against Inter. What kind of match will Roma have to play tomorrow? and will El Shaarawy be called up? El Shaarawy called up, Spinazzola and Pellegrini are out. Apparently it doesn’t exist. Milan 1-2 Spezia. Apparently it doesn’t exist. Apparently Empoli in the cup with Inter 2-2 for 90 minutes. The apparently Serie A is going to resemble the apparently Premier League. Empoli are having a fantastic season, not only for the points but also for the game. Fantastic work they are doing there. I remove the apparently because it will not be easy. To win we have to play very well. The numbers have an average of goals in recent games of more than 2 goals per game. They score in practically all matches. If I’m not mistaken in the last 10 only 2 times they have not scored. They play with the ambition to win and finish highest in the rankings. But these teams that play both for safety and for the European condition play in a more relaxed way. I immediately remove the apparently because it will be a difficult race for me.

Are Empoli and Lecce alike? Did he ever think that with a few more goals Roma would be higher than Atalanta? Match similar to Lecce, I don’t think. Lecce is a good Serie B team, Empoli is a good Serie A team, there is a qualitative distance. From the point of view of game principles there are some common points but they play with a different tactical system. Empoli creates difficulties for you if they play with two forwards or an attacking midfielder or an attacker and two behind. It is a team that has this variability in its sides. Always play with a line of 4 and this always seems logical to me. For me it is a good team and the fact that they are not worried about the classification is a team that has developed a very objective and serene game, but we go there with the aim of making a cycle of victories and if we can make a third victory of row, even if the second was in the cup, we will. It is with this intention that we will go there.