Mourinho: “I don’t like the three-man defense, the team does. We are a united group ”- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

José Mourinho commented on the draw caught at the last minute by Rome against the Sassuolo in the post-game. These are his words:

What leaves this tie? When you are losing in the 90th and then draw the emotional dynamic changes. Before the match I would not have accepted the draw or even at half-time, at 90 ‘I would have said: “Thank you very much”. I can compare this match to the one with Verona or Venice. Today we managed to break even, we didn’t want that but it’s still a point. We have not lost in the last 4 Serie A matches. Surely we could have done more, I am thinking of the draw against Genoa. But there was a team feeling in the final.

Was there a lack of technique in the last few meters today? Coming here and maybe 50% or 51% apiece for ball possession is not easy. This means that we have had stability in possession, also thanks to Kumbulla. There was also a lack of order in the other half. There were few options for playing the ball inside; Felix only had one chance on depth. In the last part of the game we felt that the team was improving. There is frustration with the draw but it is still a point

Roma did not lose their heads in the moment of disadvantage, despite the whole situation. (cuts him off) There’s just one piece of news I can’t deny. All the others are zero, it is fifth-class journalism, without ethics, without the essence of journalism which is the truth. If this group has a quality it is in empathy. Everyone can say that the team or I are poor, but the group is very close. In football we can have limitations, the second goal is not to sleep tonight and have nightmares. And so for other actions, but we are a united group.

How do you see the back four or three? Players must be comfortable on the pitch. It’s not my favorite idea of ​​football, but it’s a bit of a consequence of their characteristics. We must try to make a puzzle where the players feel better.

How do you see Sergio Oliveira and Pellegrini together? Both can do best individually and as a couple. On Pellegrini there was a risk to be taken to get to the result. The interaction then needs to be improved. They are quality players, but to play up front and make it spin, decide the pace of the game, we don’t have players with these characteristics. Mkhitaryan is obviously not a director, but adapting him was a happy choice. He is what he thinks best: now he has turned into a fundamental footballer in relation to this. We obviously need to improve, we have the Conference League to play. The team is wrong if it thinks there are no quality teams. I saw Rennes the other day and it made a very good impression on me

How do you read the two goals conceded? Individual tactics. One thing is collective tactics, another the individual one and we made a mistake: Traore’s depth in the first goal, but it can happen. And the second goal is a basic individual principle and we were wrong there too. We wanted to win, we came here to take 3 points, but it is a point that at least gives you the feeling that it is 4 straight games without defeat in Serie A, 8 points in 4 games, which is not incredible but it is not a disaster . There are games with many similarities: in Venice, in Verona, in Bologna, when this team is down they go on until the end and I think that thanks to us we got to a draw, it is not a point we wanted but it is a point.

What was going on with Berardi at the end of the game? Roma played better at San Siro than they did today. During the game he and I exchanged a few words, polite words. I told him that a good player like him does not need to simulate, he told me that he did not simulate. It all ended well. On the game, we had more harmony at San Siro. Today at certain moments we lost order, tactics, player positioning, we found this balance a little late. Mkhitaryan is the player who has more stability in his game, in his choices. He is not a director but he is a player who gives organization and in the second half I saw him a bit isolated. Draw is not the same as going home with nothing but I’m happy for the message, I didn’t need it but maybe someone needed it: they can say everything they want about the group but it’s untouchable, in terms of empathy, friendship.

El Shaarawy injured: he said they were all available … You asked me if anyone will pay for my outburst, I said no one would, he gave me the chance.

He had also tried the 4-man defense … We played as we trained, we didn’t try the defense at 4. This team without Zaniolo, without El Shaarawy, how do we play with 3 forwards ?.

Does 4-2-3-1 remain your favorite form? Until I finish my career, but one thing is what you prefer, another is what you have available. Playing 3 is an adaptation, it is a way of trying to build in the first phase.

Who is the penalty taker? Do you want the truth? The first penalty taker is Sergio Oliveira. He took Tammy the ball, as he did in Turin. In Turin Veretout wanted to shoot and something negative was generated. My feeling is that Sergio left the ball to him today, I think because I didn’t talk about this, and I think Sergio had the right maturity, leaving the shot to Tammy, but the penalty taker today was Sergio. We trained for a week on penalties, even before Inter and before today, my decision for today was Sergio. I hid in the tunnel: I saw but I hid because I could have a reaction and it was better not to be found by the cameras.