Mourinho: “I want to win as soon as possible. You will be proud of this Rome “- VIDEO – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

In a video published by Rome on Twitter, José Mourinho leaves a long message of good wishes to the Roma fans: “Hello everyone, it’s Christmas and in a moment like this we must always find the opportunity to think about the world, about the next but first of all about our family and our fans. From day number one that I arrived in Rome I understood that the Romanists are family and friends to me. For this reason I could not miss the opportunity to send him Christmas wishes, greetings, wish him peace and love. When I got here, things were immediately very clear. Time is not an empty concept, but it is a word that means a lot. To work with time you need empathy, because without empathy time flies and nothing is built. Empathy is very important and I assure you that here, within the walls of Trigoria, empathy exists and is not an end in itself: it is an empathy that grows, which becomes more and more solid. Here everyone works, and everyone wants to do it in a group, we are becoming really strong from this point of view and I think you are perceiving it, and precisely because you are perceiving it, game after game, we hear your noise, a noise that supports us. For me it is a pride and an honor to work with Roma and work for you. Thanks for everything in my name and that of the players. A fantastic support both at the Olimpico and away from home, the stands are always sold out. Your support is that of friends and this is priceless for us. The future must be bright, obviously I dream of winning because it is in my nature and in my history“.