Mourinho: “I want to win as soon as possible. You will be proud of this Rome “- VIDEO – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Mourinho: "I want to win as soon as possible. You will be proud of this Rome "
“The future will be bright. In a moment like this we must always find the opportunity to think about the next one,” said the technician in a message on Twitter.
In a video published by Rome on Twitter, José Mourinho leaves a long message of good wishes to the Roma fans: “Hello everyone, it’s Christmas and in a moment like this we must always find the opportunity to think about the world, about the next but first of all about our family and our fans. From day number one that I arrived in Rome I understood that the Romanists are family and friends to me. For this reason I could not miss the opportunity to send him Christmas wishes, greetings, wish him peace and love. When I got here, things were immediately very clear. Time is not an empty concept, but it is a word that means a lot. To work with time you need empathy, because without empathy time flies and nothing is built. Empathy is very important and I assure you that here, within the walls of Trigoria, empathy exists and is not an end in itself: it is an empathy that grows, which becomes more and more solid. Here everyone works, and everyone wants to do it in a group, we are becoming really strong from this point of view and I think you are perceiving it, and precisely because you are perceiving it, game after game, we hear your noise, a noise that supports us. For me it is a pride and an honor to work with Roma and work for you. Thanks for everything in my name and that of the players. A fantastic support both at the Olimpico and away from home, the stands are always sold out. Your support is that of friends and this is priceless for us. The future must be bright, obviously I dream of winning because it is in my nature and in my history“.
The coach promises the fans a successful future: “I am not only happy to improve and to lay the foundations for the future, I also want to win, we all want it, and we hope that 2022 will give us the possibility to add other steps in the construction of a Rome that you will not only love, but that you will it will make you feel proud of what it can accomplishAnd. Surely yours and our ambition is to win, it is my nature as a coach and as a person e I will try to reduce this time as much as possible and get where we want to go. The most important thing in this period is to be able to spend the holidays in health and tranquility. If I can give you any advice it is to stay safe, follow the rules, and try to overcome the negative period we are experiencing once again, hopefully for the last time. Best wishes to all, happy Christmas and happy new year, see you soon at the Olimpico, immediately in the first week of January. We will have fun, immediately at the first match against Juventus. We are there together, one more time “.
December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 17:35)
