Mourinho: “I’d like to fight for other goals but I’m happy at Roma” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The coach: “Abraham-Mayoral? We have many options in attack”

Archived the Conference League with the first place in the group, tomorrow Roma will take the field at the Olimpico at 20:45 against Spice for the 17th day of the championship. This morning, at 10, Mourinho at the press conference he presents the match against the Ligurians.

Do you know Thiago Motta very well, a personal memory of him and will the Myoral-Abraham couple be there?

“I have good memories of him, I always look at all my former players who became coaches, in this case less because we are opponents. Borja-Tammy it is true that they played well and we do not have Zaniolo, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy or Perez but Shomurodov can play too. or Felix, we have some options. I’m happy because they scored but a striker is not enough to play well, numbers are important and for Tammy to return to the net and for Borja to score a beautiful goal is important for their esteem. “

How does Tammy Abraham’s position change with a forward like Mayoral or rather like Shomurodov or Felix?

“He made a good difference in the characteristics of these players. Shomurodov is more of depth, of running. Mayoral is more dangerous within the area. In relation to Tammy it does not change much we can try to influence his game a little according to the our needs “.

If he goes on with the three-man defense, has he identified the player who can replace Karsdorp or Vina?

“It’s difficult, right now there aren’t many possibilities to play four-handed because we don’t have El Shaarawy, Shomurodov can play on the wing but that’s not his role we don’t have many solutions. Mkhitaryan can play in the position of Karsdorp or Vina. But there is nothing else it is really like that “.

There are difficulties in finding alternatives on the wing. It is shortly until January: is the priority always a midfielder or are there new needs?

“First of all I take advantage with the questions to make it clear once more that I am not sorry for our summer transfer market because it was a reaction to our problems. It was not a refusal to give me a midfielder, as I had specified. , but we didn’t fight because the owner or the manager didn’t want to. Ours was a reactive market and for this reason, we couldn’t have everything. more important things. The first truth, however, is that from the beginning I understood the difficulties, if in January it will be possible to do something, it is what we all want but something is not a crazy big investment or even similar to a possible investment in windows of summer market. In January it will be a market to give a little more balance and in this sense, once more we are all three, property manager and coach on the same line , there is no difference of opinion. Let’s see if with my ideas and the possibilities we can do something because obviously for this second part of the season it is even more important “.

What are your priorities for January?

“They are all that we have as limitations. If you look at our squad now you get a little scared because there are Pellegrini, Spinazzola, El Shaarawy and many others. But it is not a normal situation with five or six players out, with two or three the team remains balanced. There are two or three positions where we need to learn a little but at the moment we have three games to play before January and we will try to do our best in these three games. “

Is the three-man defense a provisional situation pending the recovery of all the players in the squad or can your tactical idea be converted into this module?

“I don’t like playing five but I don’t mind playing three. I don’t mind three at all but with the players on the flank who are not full backs, but to play three I like playing with offensive players who have to make a defensive adaptation. I don’t like playing five-a-side, I don’t like it. I like tactical culture, time helps in this and to have a team prepared and able to play in different ways. Clearly one thing is what I like best and one what is the one that is more suitable for some players because more suitable to play in a certain module. I am perfectly open to doing what I can in looking for the best with my players. As I said with the right players, playing three do not mind also because we are in a league where the strongest teams play at three and the less strong at five. In the first six months of a long project what I regret is the emergency and the situations you do not expect instead of building and giving solidity to a rose we go every week to adjust the functions of the emergencies we have. I would like what every coach would like to have a group that never has injuries or cards where you can build. In these weeks we always skip form or in any case we have different dynamics, if you play three it is a different dynamic for the midfield the same changes if you play five. You don’t give solidity to a construction because there is always some emergency depending on the players you have, it’s more difficult but let’s talk about this because you ask the question if you don’t even say anything because it’s not worth crying a lot, we have three more games before the break and after I think people like Pellegrini or Perez will be back for January. “.

Is Felix called up for tomorrow?

“Yes, Felix will be called up for tomorrow, he trained with us for three days on Friday, Saturday and today”.

How do you improve the mental aspect of those who play less?

“It depends on the player’s profile. If they are young or inexperienced what you have to do is work and wait. Only experience can help you. If the player is experienced and thinks he should be a regular, it’s a different profile. ‘Inter had 8 players on the bench under the age of 21, players who played in the Primavera last year, like Bove. Here, the Primavera is a very low level league that does not prepare you to play in the first team. For example in Sofia the way in which Darboe goes against in the final is not lack of quality but of experience. I cannot have Vidal, Lautaro, Correa or Darmian on the bench, this is a different reality and I am pleased to work with them and make them grow. criticism, it’s reality. With young people you have to work and wait for time to pass, accepting mistakes. You can pay in terms of results, but that’s the way it is. I’d like to fight for other goals, but I’m very happy to be in Rome, a project by towards what I am used to in my career “.

How do you explain the many admonitions of the Roma players?

“Better to talk about another statistic: we are the Serie A team with the most shots on goal. Better this way, at least I don’t say anything I shouldn’t say.”