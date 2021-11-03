Mourinho in conference on Zaniolo and Abraham

Mourinho’s press conference

“We all made a mistake in the first leg, I don’t want to say that one made a mistake rather than another. Tomorrow we want to win as a team. They will not play the same team, of course. After the match I also said that I had too many fears like del cold, injuries and fatigue, but not the match or a defeat. I was wrong and we all made a mistake “

Mourinho on Abraham

“The problem is always us. He is not individual. He is a player who comes from a different refereeing, football and human culture. I think it’s never easy. He started well enough, created a positive impact and is now living a moment not. special, but he is a great player and we have faith in him. He will play better again, he will score and there are no problems. Total confidence in him. “

Mourinho on Zaniolo

“Two years after the injury it is not easy. For example against Juve he felt a little fear of those who have suffered so much. Only time can help. Physically he is fine and very strong edema. There are details that he must learn from the point of tactical view, but it is normal at his age when he lost two years of his career. He is a professional and loves to work, I am satisfied “.