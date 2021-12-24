Mourinho: ‘In Rome I hear the noise of friends. Here to win, my story says it ‘| A league

Christmas letter from José Mourinho addressed to the fans of the RomeHere is the text. “Hello everyone, it’s Christmas and in a moment like this we must always find the opportunity to think about the world, about the next one, but first of all about our family and our fans. Since day number one I arrived in Rome I have I understood that Roma and the Roma fans are family, friends, and for this reason I could not miss the opportunity to wish Christmas, especially good health, peace and love. When I arrived here, things were immediately very clear: time is not an empty concept, but it is a word that means a lot. To work with time you need empathy because without empathy time flies and nothing is built. And I assure you that here, within the walls of Trigoria , empathy exists and it is not an end in itself: it is an empathy that grows. Here everyone works and wants to be a group. We are becoming really strong from this point of view and I think you are perceiving it. We hear your noise , a noise that supports us.It is a pride and an honor for me work for Roma, work for us. Thanks for everything, you always have a fantastic approach. The noise of friends is priceless for us. The future must be bright, obviously I dream of winning because it is in my nature and in my history. I am not only happy to improve and to lay the foundations for the future. I also want to win, we all want it and we hope that 2022 will give us the opportunity to add other steps in the construction of a Rome that you will not only love, but that will make you feel proud of what it can achieve. This is certainly our ambition, we will try to reduce the gap as soon as possible to get where we want to go. Best wishes to all, happy Christmas and we will see you soon at the Olimpico. We will have fun immediately in 2022, with Roma-Juventus, we will have fun once more. “