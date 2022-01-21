Mourinho in the quarterfinals against Inter- Corriere.it

from Luca Valdiserri

After the advantage of the Apulians with Calabresi, Mourinho’s team overturns the match thanks to goals from Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov. In the quarters, the Special meets the Nerazzurri

He cared most of all, José Mourinho, and after a first half so bad to remember the collapse of Bodo he put his own: inside Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan and Vina to change the game. An expulsion with two yellow cards in two minutes – the referee Volpi transformed a normal game into a kind of battle – then knocked out a brave Lecce who, if this continues, has a good chance of returning to Serie A.

The Coppa Italia thus anticipates the return of the Special One to San Siro, against its illustrious past called Inter. From the championship weekend of 24 April, when Inter-Roma was drawn for the 34th matchday, we will move on to 8, 9 or 10 February when, in a single match, the Nerazzurri and the Giallorossi will play access to the semi-finals against winning of Milan-Lazio. Mou’s last Nerazzurri bench at San Siro is dated May 9, 2010, Inter 4-3 Chievo. Then would come the victory of Siena (scudetto) and the one against Bayern in the Champions League final at the Bernabeu.

Inter on Wednesday evening had to resort to extra time, caught with Ranocchia’s 2-2 when Empoli thought they had the big surprise in their pockets. Roma also have problems against Lecce, the only Serie B team still competing in the Italian Cup. For 40 minutes, after Calabresi’s goal from a corner kick, a product of the Giallorossi nursery, Roma struggled. Throw-in from Kumbulla – once again from a corner, Abraham’s side was beautiful – Roma changed players, form (from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1) and conviction after the interval. Abraham scored a great goal, unmarked by a heel strike by Zaniolo, and Shomurodov closed the practice with Lecce in 10almost 9 because Calabresi remained in the field for signing honor after all changes have already been made.

It will certainly not be easy, but the Italian Cup and the Conference League remain real opportunities for Mou to look for a trophy that Roma has been missing for 13 years. Who knows if something more will come from the market, after Sergio Oliveira and Maitland-Niles. The return to San Siro will be exciting, but Mou will pass quickly. To try to win. .