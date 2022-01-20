Mourinho in the quarterfinals against Inter

Calabresi brings forward the Salento, Kumbulla and Abraham overturn the match before the expulsion of Gargiulo. Shomurodov closes the accounts

There Rome beats 3-1 the Lecce and fly to quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, where it will meet theInter. At the Olimpico the guests start strong, leading in the 13th minute with a blow from the former Calabresi. At 40 ‘, again on the development of a corner, he equalized Kumbulla and at the beginning of the recovery he thinks about it Abraham to complete the comeback (54 ‘). A few minutes later Lecce remain in ten for theexpulsion of Gargiulo and at 81 ‘ Shomurodov closes the accounts.

THE MATCH

Mission accomplished. Roma surpasses the second round and gives their coach the return to San Siro as an opponent, at the end of an evening with two faces. A soft and painful first half, a recovery of pride, personality, but above all a lot of quality, certainly dictated by the changed attitude, but above all by the grafts of Mkhitaryan and Zaniolo.

Initially Mourinho keeps his two most talented men at rest and chooses to give space to Carles Perez. Lecce comes to the Olimpico with a rather aggressive 4-3-3, approaches the challenge without fear and after 13 ‘goes sensationally ahead: Calabresi heads up from a corner (lost by Maitland-Niles), kicks the ball to perfection and stabs Rui Patricio in the corner to his left. The reaction of the hosts is slow to manifest itself and the Olimpico audience begins to grumble, but on 27 ‘the Giallorossi are very close to 1-1, with a great insertion of Afena-Gyan closed in a corner by an attentive Gabriel (entered in place of the injured Bleve). The ideas of the young Ghanaian seem to be the only weapons available to Mourinho’s men, who are struggling damnably to evade the excellent pressing of the Salento. At 5 ‘from the interval, however, the corner arrives that puts things back in place: bank of Abraham and pumpkin under Kumbulla’s door which is worth 1-1.

Mourinho rejects Maitland-Niles, Veretout and Perez and inserts at the beginning of the recovery Vina, Mkhitaryan and Zaniolo. A few seconds pass from the referee’s whistle and the blue goes one step away from 2-1, with a torpedo deflected by Gabriel on the pole. The attitude of Roma is totally different from the first half and in the 54th minute he is rewarded, when after a veil from Zaniolo the ball reaches Abraham who turns from the edge and stabs Gabriel overturning the match. The match then took place definitively in the 62nd minute, when Gargiulo gets two yellow cards within two minutes and leave the field with his head down. The game turns into an assault on Gabriel’s goal, the hosts waste a lot, but in the end they find the goal of 3-1 after a descent into the open field of Shomurodov, triggered by a sensational launch of Mkhitaryan.

REPORT CARDS

Maitland-Niles 5 – With the return of Karsdorp, Mourinho places him on the left, but he appears lost, pushes little, misses a lot and Calabresi is lost on the corner of 0-1. Out in the range.

Abraham 7 – An anonymous first half, in which however the 1-1 assist to Kumbulla is needed, followed by a recovery as a great protagonist. His is the splendid goal that overturns a match that is anything but simple.

Zaniolo 7 – He hits a post at the beginning of the second half and then touches the 3-1 a couple of times, but above all he changes the face of a sleepy Rome with its accelerations and its jerks.

Calabresi 6.5 – In the first 45 ‘an excellent defensive performance and the former’s goal that unlocks the match. In the second half he suffers more from the attack on the opponent, but he holds out despite the cramps.

Gargiulo 5 – A fair first half, then the ingenuity that extinguishes any ambition from Lecce.

THE TABLE

Rome-Lecce 3-1

Rome (4-3-3): Rui Patricio 6; Karsdorp 6, Ibanez 6, Kumbulla 6.5, Maitland-Niles 5 (1 ‘st Vina 6); Oliveira 6, Cristante 6, Veretout 5.5 (1 ‘st Zaniolo 7); Perez 5.5 (1 ‘st Mkhitaryan 7), Abraham 7 (41’ st Zalewski sv), Afena-Gyan 6.5 (19 ‘st Shomurodov 6.5).

Trainer: Mourinho 6.5

Lecce (4-3-3): Bleve 6 (21 ‘Gabriel 6,5); Gendrey 6.5, Calabresi 6.5, Dermaku 6.5 (1 ‘st Lucioni 5.5), Barreca 6; Gargiulo 5, Blin 6, Helgason 6 (23 ‘st Bjorkengren 6); Listkowski 6.5 (20 ‘st Faragò 6), Olivieri 6, Di Mariano 5.5 (1’ st Coda 5.5).

Trainer: Barons 6.5

Referee: Foxes

Markers: 13 ‘Calabresi (L), 40’ Kumbulla (R), 9 ‘st Abraham (R), 36’ st Shomurodov (R)

Ammonites: Listowski (L), Afena-Gyan (R), Helgason (L), Di Mariano (L), Abraham (R)

Expelled: Gargiulo (L) sum of yellow cards

THE STATISTICS

– Roma have achieved their second consecutive victory between Serie A and Coppa Italia, and have not done better in national competitions since last September (three in that case).

– Lecce played in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup for the seventh time in its history: the Giallorossi have never made it past the round.

– Tammy Abraham has actively participated in 19 Roma goals this season in all competitions (15 goals and four assists), at least five more than any other Giallorossi player.

– Henrikh Mkhitaryan today played his 100th match with the Roma shirt in all competitions.

– Of Tammy Abraham’s 15 goals scored in all competitions with the Roma shirt, the one scored today is the first from outside the box.

– All four goals scored by Marash Kumbulla between Verona and Rome in all competitions came on corner football developments.

– Second goal of the season for Arturo Calabresi, the first against his former team (with whom he never made his debut in the first team): the Lecce defender has never done better in a single season between Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia (two also in 2015/16 with the Brescia and Livorno jerseys in the cadeteria).

– Third goal for Marash Kumbulla with the Roma shirt in all competitions, the first in the current season and the first ever in the Italian Cup. The Giallorossi defender hadn’t scored in 451 days – the last goal came against Milan in Serie A in October 2021.

– Fourth goal of the season for Eldor Shomurodov in all competitions with the Roma shirt, the first ever scored by the Uzbek striker in the Italian Cup.

– 10 of the 12 goals scored in all competitions by Eldor Shomurodov since his arrival in Italy in October 2020 have come in the second half.

– Jordan Veretout is the Roma player who has been replaced the most (17) times this season in all competitions.