Mourinho in the quarterfinals will challenge Inter at San Siro

ROME – The Rome passes the turn , but how many thrills against the Lecce . Mourinho’s team overtook the Apulians 3-1 thanks to goals from Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov. Providential the inputs of Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan who helped the team to overturn the result after the initial advantage of Barone’s team with the former Calabresi.

Low rhythms by Roma, Lecce played the game for most of the first half and managed the ball well, happy with the lack of intensity of the Giallorossi pressing. The Giallorossi reaction came timidly with the opportunity of Felix Afena-Gyan with his attempt to lob Gabriel (who entered in place of Bleve, injured), but deflected sideways by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Game started in the worst way for a slow, cumbersome and not very reactive Rome on the second balls. To the point of going behind after a quarter of an hour of play: on the developments of the corner Calabresi – who grew up in the Giallorossi youth sector – beat Rui Patricio with a header in the penalty area. Rome below, in the silence of the Olimpico.

Roma equalized with Kumbulla

A Slow and not very bright Rome could only find the tie on an inactive ball. Corner kick in the 40th minute, header in the area by Abraham that extended the trajectory for the winning shot of Kumbulla. Roma equal at the interval, with Mourinho’s many doubts about the performance of his team, certainly more lively after the goal of the momentary equal.

Mourinho disappointed, three changes at half-time: Zaniolo’s pole

Revolution in the second half. A Mourinho disappointed with the performance decided for a triple change with Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo and Vina for Veretout, Carles Perez and Maitland-Niles. AND the changes gave a breath of fresh air immediate: after just twenty seconds the Giallorossi reaction with a powerful left footed by Zaniolo which Gabriel managed to deflect to the post.

Rome ahead with Abraham

Rome more lively, intense, proactive and aggressive thanks to Mourinho’s additions that have given the team greater quality. At 54 ‘ the choices of the Special One have been definitively rewarded, with the vertical passage of Mkhitaryan for Abraham who, turning in a handkerchief, let a right unstoppable from outside the area. The exultation (and the sigh of relief) of the 5,000 at the Olimpico for the goal number 15 this season of the English center forward. The ghosts of last season’s defeat, with the elimination from the Italian Cup against Spezia, they were swept away from the excellent performances of the substitutes but also from the expulsion for a double yellow card remedied by Gargiulo who paved the way for Roma to victory.

Rome, tris Shomurodov

Roma touched the trio with Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan, but in the end it was Shomurodov to score 3-1 with a nice right in the area with an excellent assist from the Armenian. It was not an easy start to the match for Roma who then managed to overturn the result thanks to the two three-quarters that entered the second half. In twenty days the match at San Siro against Inter, but first head to Empoli for the championship match scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Roma-Lecce 3-1: match report and statistics