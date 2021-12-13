Mourinho is looking for help from the market, but no madness: the names

ROME MOURINHO MARKET – “In January we all want to do something, but not a crazy investment, not even similar to the one made in the summer. We will do something to give balance to the squad ”, Mourinho at a pre-Spezia press conference takes stock of the Giallorossi market scheduled for the winter window. The Portuguese coach, in fact, has never hidden the need for reinforcements, especially in some roles. And in Pinto’s notebook there would already be some names.

The profiles

No madness, then, just reinforcements. And La Gazzetta dello Sport summarizes the possible candidates. In midfield the profiles evaluated remain Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Tolisso (Bayern Munich), who has the advantage of expiring in June, but whose salary is quite high (even if something could be done with the growth decree). Maggiore from Spezia is also on the agenda, which Roma will face today and which, compared to the other two, could be a more viable path. For the role of right-back, however, Max Aarons from Norwich takes more and more share, even if the English would not want to go below 20 million euros. An important figure. Bejamin Henrichs of Leipzig could be a valid alternative, while Diogo Dalot, who has returned to Manchester United, has almost vanished. In short, Pinto has his work cut out for, and maybe he’ll come up with a surprise name. What is certain, however, is that some new faces will arrive in Trigoria in January. Word of Mou.