“Mourinho is not Roma’s problem. Clubs and fans stay close to him”
ROME – After Daniele De Rossi, too Francis Totti trust José Mourinho. From Marino’s GreenHouse for the final phase of the Padel tournament “WeSmash Cup “, he wanted to make an analysis on Roma, Serie A and the National team. The former Roma captain spoke to Sky about the Special One: “If we think that Roma’s problem is Mourinho it means that we have everything wrong. Mourinho has won more than all the Serie A coaches put together. he knows how to manage the group, he knows what to say and what to do, I always focus on him. The club and the fans must be close to him. “
Let’s move on to the national team, the penalty in the 90 ‘… What does it feel like?
“The pressure is felt because when you have such a responsibility at the end of the game, taking the penalty is never easy. They have always labeled me as someone who has scored the most goals from a penalty but it is not easy to score them. It’s a matter of mind, when you start to miss two or three consecutive penalties a bit of fear comes to you. But we are talking about champions who go above the difficulty. Jorginho when you see him play you sparkle joy.
What would you do if you were Mancini?
“From the outside, everything is simpler, if the player feels like kicking I always throw him”.
Are you optimistic about the game to play?
“Being European champions, the expectations are very high, we are talking about great players and the national team and he will do well until the end and we will go to this blessed World Cup to make a good impression”.