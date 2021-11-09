“Mourinho is the Portuguese Mussolini”

“Mourinho has expired”

The Catalan newspaper comments on the crisis of the Giallorossi coach: “In the big world of football, José Mourinho is the figure we like to hate the most. He is the villain of farce, the one they whistle when he takes the stage – the words of the journalist John Carlin reported by the Dire agency -. Wherever he goes, we end up hating him as fans and journalists, but never as much as referees, rival coaches and his own players. At Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Roma, his fifth team for the past decade, he has never lost the habit of blaming players for defeats, many times with names and surnames. It is special – continues the article – and his defeats are explained only by external factors. Coincidentally, circumstances have always turned out to be unfavorable in the three teams he has led over the past six years, all of them dry. When he leaves Rome (will he eat panettone?) The relief of the fans will only be surpassed by that of the players. An English journalist friend says that Mourinho plays “fascist football”. Portuguese Mussolini had his moment, it must be admitted. He has won many titles. Brutalism was never liked, but it worked in its day. Even that doesn’t work anymore. Mourinho has expired“.