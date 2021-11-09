Sports

“Mourinho is the Portuguese Mussolini”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

ROME – If in the capital the fans immediately took the side of Mourinho despite mixed results and a 6-1 suffered by Bodo-Glimt in the Conference League, in Spain it Special One he is not spared from criticism, some really heavy. Like that shock of the newspaper “La Vanguardia” that defines Mourinho “The Portuguese Mussolini”.

“Mourinho has expired”

The Catalan newspaper comments on the crisis of the Giallorossi coach: “In the big world of football, José Mourinho is the figure we like to hate the most. He is the villain of farce, the one they whistle when he takes the stage – the words of the journalist John Carlin reported by the Dire agency -. Wherever he goes, we end up hating him as fans and journalists, but never as much as referees, rival coaches and his own players. At Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Roma, his fifth team for the past decade, he has never lost the habit of blaming players for defeats, many times with names and surnames. It is special – continues the article – and his defeats are explained only by external factors. Coincidentally, circumstances have always turned out to be unfavorable in the three teams he has led over the past six years, all of them dry. When he leaves Rome (will he eat panettone?) The relief of the fans will only be surpassed by that of the players. An English journalist friend says that Mourinho plays “fascist football”. Portuguese Mussolini had his moment, it must be admitted. He has won many titles. Brutalism was never liked, but it worked in its day. Even that doesn’t work anymore. Mourinho has expired“.

Mourinho doesn't like a question at the press conference

Watch the video

Mourinho doesn’t like a question at the press conference

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy, Mancini to Verissimo: “It is extraordinary to win the European Championship. Vialli is in shape” | News

4 days ago

Ihattaren mystery: withdrawal denied, but does not return to Italy. Juve and Sampdoria think about breaking up | News

5 days ago

‘RADIO PENSIERI’, BALZANI: “Mourinho is responsible for Bodo’s eight goals” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

5 days ago

Mancini: “Ibanez does not make a foul on Ibrahimovic, the one on Pellegrini is a clear penalty” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button