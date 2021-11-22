Mourinho keeps his promise with Felix. But an off-screen voice embarrasses Roma: “There are bananas”

Promise kept, with gaffe that will bring obvious consequences. Today Josè Mourinho respected the bet made with Felix Afena-Gyan for his first goal in Serie A: “I promised to buy him some shoes that cost a lot, 800 euros. He came to tell me not to forget, tomorrow morning I’ll buy them“.

The Special One received the young Ghanaian in his office in Trigoria delivering him the promised gift, a pair of blue Balenciaga. The young Giallorossi striker, visibly excited, tried them under the gaze of the Special One and his collaborators, also improvising a ballet. The moment was captured by a video posted on Instagram by Felix himself. So far, so good.

While the African player unwrapped the package but here’s the voiceover: «There are bananas in Felix». A unhappy joke even if in Trigoria they specify that in the locker room the boy is well liked by everyone and it is just a way to play down racism. Credible but hard to understand show it live on Instagram. The video, published on Felix’s profile, ended up on all social networks before being deleted. But now the omelette was done.

Last updated: Monday 22 November 2021, 18:20









