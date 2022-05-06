Mourinho makes history and puts Roma in the Conference League final
Rome Italy.
Roma’s Portuguese coach, José Mourinho, reached what will be his eighth European final this Thursday, after beating Leicester City in the Conference League semifinals (1-0, 2-1 on aggregate) thanks to a solitary goal from Englishman Tammy Abraham.
Tirana, the capital of Albania, will host the Conference League final, which will be the Portuguese coach’s eighth European final after two Champions League finals, with Porto and Inter Milan; two from the Europa League, with Porto and Manchester United; and three European Super Cups, all lost. His rival will be the Dutch Feyenoord, executioner of Marseille.
The man from Setubal holds the record for being the coach with the most semifinals in history and the first to reach the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals. He can also become the first coach in history to lift this trophy.
After Atalanta’s elimination against Leipzig in the Europa League, Roma are the only Italian team with a chance of lifting a European title, something that hasn’t happened since 2010, when Inter won the Champions League in the year of their historic treble. precisely with Mourinho sitting on the bench.
The first Europa Conference League final in history will be played on May 25 in Tirana. An 11th-minute goal from Tammy Abraham was enough for Roma to secure their place in the final in Albania.
Feyenoord had won 3-2 in the first leg against Marseille and sealed their place in the final by drawing 0-0 in the second leg in France.
The Dutch club got their ticket to the final and will aspire to their fourth title in European competitions, after having been crowned in the European Cup -current Champions League- in 1970 and twice in the UEFA Cup -current Europa League-, in 1974 and 2002.