Mourinho makes history and puts Roma in the Conference League final

Roma’s Portuguese coach, José Mourinho, reached what will be his eighth European final this Thursday, after beating Leicester City in the Conference League semifinals (1-0, 2-1 on aggregate) thanks to a solitary goal from Englishman Tammy Abraham.

Tirana, the capital of Albania, will host the Conference League final, which will be the Portuguese coach’s eighth European final after two Champions League finals, with Porto and Inter Milan; two from the Europa League, with Porto and Manchester United; and three European Super Cups, all lost. His rival will be the Dutch Feyenoord, executioner of Marseille.

The man from Setubal holds the record for being the coach with the most semifinals in history and the first to reach the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals. He can also become the first coach in history to lift this trophy.