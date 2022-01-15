Mourinho: “Market? I’m happy. Spinazzola? I would like to know who is the phenomenon that has … “

The words of the Special One who spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Cagliari

José spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Cagliari Mourinho he also talked about the Roma transfer market. The Giallorossi club has already closed two transfer market operations, Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira.

“I am happy and I thank the director for the effort made to improve the squad. I am a smart person who thinks we have made a good market on our condition for this situation right now. We have found two options that improve the squad profile. They can play in different positions, so with two players we have improved. We think of Calafiori, Borja and their minutes played, the two new signings will make many more, so yes we have improved. I don’t think a third one can arrive, we are on January 15th and we have made two signings, I’m happy“.

“Spinazzola? I would like to know who was the phenomenon who decided in August that he would return in November. Some madman who decided to write it or some madman who decided to tell someone to get him written. Surely two madmen. If he has it. dischiarato he is a madman. A super difficult injury is impossible to recover for November. From the first day I thought that this season I would not have Spinazzola, if he arrives on May 1st or mid-April I am happy. It is too much injury. difficult to recover. I’m calm and happy, let’s try to pass on a correct message to him. he must feel comfortable “.

January 15, 2022

