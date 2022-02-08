Mourinho: “My mystery? He has a resume for a referee, Di Bello tactically good”

INTER ROME INTERVIEW MOURINHO – All the statements by the Giallorossi coach José Mourinho on the occasion of Inter-Roma, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup.

Press conference update

José Mourinho he regularly appeared at the conference, where the TV licensees had to be present according to the modalities chosen by Inter but no journalist was present to ask questions, so the coach was unable to make any statements.

Mourinho to Mediaset

Did the emotional or football part prevail?

“No, they are two completely different things that can coexist. The way how they waited for me here and how Mr. Zhang and Marotta waited for me with a gift was amazing. People have been nice to me and I will never hide that my relationship with Inter will be eternal. But I came here to win and for my Rome and my people who today are the Romanist ones. We couldn’t win the game. After the first 5 minutes, I saw Roma play very well. We had two great opportunities in the first half. In the second game every minute went to our side with a midfield that recovered the ball well but without creating great opportunities because Inter have great defenders. A good match, the second goal obviously changed the match and the referee. He played a game until 2-0 and then another game. He very good

But he warned her

“A detective story in Mourinho is very nice for him and his resume”

After Genoa he spoke of a small Rome politically and Pinto added that Zaniolo must be defended by taking up his words as a ‘golden child’

“I will not talk anymore. Why talk if it doesn’t change. Everything has been like this since the beginning of the season, as I said, a tactically good referee. Many yellow not given to them. After the 2-0 you can blow the whistle in another way. He is a quality referee. “

What gift did they give him?

“A very nice silver stadium but I am very sad because we lost. San Siro is my home, but people must not forget that I love my Rome, this is my home too. “