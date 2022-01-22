Mourinho: ‘No excuses, 4-5 teams better than Roma. Market? Open until 31st, on Veretout via e Perez … ‘| Market

Roma coach Josè Mourinho spoke on the eve of the championship match against Empoli:

What kind of immaturity does your Rome have?

“First of all a thought and a hug to Mr. Di Marzio’s family. Always remember the moments when we weren’t good. I also like to see the 70 minutes against Juve and the second half against Lecce. For us it is it is important not to hide behind excuses. We have talked enough among ourselves about what happened with Juve. Against Lecce I have already said that I was the first to be responsible. she doesn’t usually help her team and I didn’t help her. On the bench I had players who allowed me to change the way the match was played. “

Where is Smalling’s recovery? Can you go back to the three-man defense?

“Smalling is fine. Maybe not very well, but he’s fine. He trained for two days with the team. He did individual work on Thursday. He’s available to play and if he needs to, he’ll do it. We have all four central players available. Also. Kumbulla is playing well now. Two or three months ago he didn’t have my total confidence, now he won it with his work. I don’t remember ever having 4 power plants available since the beginning of the season “

How much room does Abraham still have for growth?

“Where can we go with him and he with us. It’s not doing badly to be his first season. The numbers are there and do not include penalties and with so many posts that could have turned into more goals. Honestly I expect more, it has room for improvement. Not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of quality. But I always go back to the beginning of my answer. We are all together and we hope that the growth of individuality is together with that of the team. “

If we remove Inter and Juventus, how many teams in Italy have a better squad than Roma?

“Once we are fifth, one sixth and the other seventh. I think we are there. The ranking reflects our value. The top 4-5 teams have more experience. Can we get there? Of course we can. We can improve next year. ? Undoubtedly yes “.

Is the incoming market still closed?

“Maybe I was wrong when I said it was closed. The market is open until January 31st. If you ask me if I expect something more? I tell you no, but the market is open. On the disposals it depends how you see things. Once a player goes to the bench it seems that the best solution is to sell the player. If so it’s complicated. Veretout has been on the bench for a match and is already on sale. Carles Perez plays 45 minutes then goes out and is on the transfer market. like that. I think the squad we have now is the one that will arrive at the end of the season. We have changed four players with low playing time with two players who have made more minutes than those sold in six months. This is the transfer strategy. Sergio Oliveira and Maitland they improved our squad. I’m happy because we had already made all the signings on 10 January. Perez played 8-9 games as a starter. We don’t need other people coming out. “

Was the goal taken against Lecce a mistake by Maitland-Niles?

“In the meantime, congratulations to Lecce, they had a lot of courage. You always look at who’s wrong and not who’s doing well. Mailtand had to be on the edge of the area on Lecce’s goal, he had to enter and didn’t enter, but they were very good at find a player who entered from outside the box without marking “.

The match tomorrow? Will El Shaarawy be there?

“El Sha called up. Only absent Spinazzola and Pellegrini. Apparently it’s an easy match, you say well. Apparently, and appearances do not exist, see Milan-Spezia, Inter-Empoli in the Cup, apparently Serie A is getting closer to that of the Premier and this is very good. Empoli are doing a great championship, a fantastic job for the quality of the game. Apparently there is no one, I’m sure it won’t be easy. To win we have to play well. Let’s look at the numbers: they have an average of more than 2 goals per game in the last few games. They score goals in all the games and also defend well. If I’m not mistaken, in the last 10 they have not scored only once. Now they play with the ambition to win and finish. higher in the standings. These teams that are between the European qualifiers and salvation, play without pressure and it is very easy to play like that. So it will be a very difficult match. “

Will tomorrow be similar to the match against Lecce? With four more goals, would Roma be above Atalanta or close?

“I don’t think Lecce and Empoli are alike. Lecce is a good team, but B. Empoli is a good team, but A. They have points in common, but they play with different forms and different attitudes. Empoli plays with two strikers. and an attacking midfielder or a forward and two attacking midfielders. He always plays with the defense at 4, always with great stability. For me it is a good team. They are not worried about the standings, so they play calmly. But, let’s go there to try to open a cycle of victories, of positive matches. We would like to reach three victories in a row. “