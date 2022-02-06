Mourinho on the expulsion of Zaniolo: “He didn’t insult Abisso, that’s what he told him …”

ROMA MOURINHO ZANIOLO – The episodes in the finale of Rome–Genoa they inevitably inflamed the spirits and the post-match with José Mourinho who showed up at the press conference visibly perplexed and angry, especially for the expulsion remedied by Zaniolo after the cancellation of the goal of the Romanist talent. The Portuguese coach on the reasons that led to the red “Zaniolo today he was expelled not because he insulted Mr. Abyss. I spoke to the referee after the game and asked him why he sent off Zaniolo and he said to me: ‘Because three times he said to me – What the … or did you boo at us? – ‘. He didn’t send him to that country, he didn’t insult his mom like we all do when we play. If I had been the referee I would have evaluated a goal scored in the 90th minute, a goal scored in the 90th minute, a victory celebrated in the 90th minute, the frustration of the goal canceled. The player comes to you and says ‘What the f … did you boo’, and you give him the yellow? “

He then continues on the referee’s work. “In my opinion, Abisso played a good game if I forget the last situation. Maybe he wasn’t wrong, maybe the “doctors” who decide how today’s football is and the rules are wrong. I ask for some maturity, a word I said many times yesterday. A little maturity to a referee. It is one thing that ‘What the f … you booed’ said at minute 5, another thing is if it is said at 90 ‘after a goal disallowed. Maturity and sensitivity. “

Closing then on the possibility of a longer disqualification due to the reaction of the 1999 class “Zaniolo will miss a game or two, I don’t know. He will be disqualified for saying ‘What the f … or did you boo’ three times. This will be analyzed by the ‘football doctors’.