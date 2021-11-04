Mourinho on the penalties of Veretout and Dybala: ‘Only one made to repeat, guess which’

Two penalties, Veretout against Juve and Dybala against Zenit. A caption: “One was made to repeat, the other not … guess which one” . It is José who writes it Mourinho on your Instagram profile, with the words accompanied by the still images of the two penalties in question. The reference in the first shot is related to a match in his Rome: Sunday 17 October 2021, eighth day of the championship. Juve beat the Giallorossi with a goal by Kean e Veretout misses the penalty of a possible 1-1 at the end of the first half : save by Szczesny and therefore Chiellini closes ahead of Mancini, both in the area at the time of the kick. Second photo: fourth – very recent – day of the Champions League, Juve against Zenit. Dybala kicks out with the left handed the penalty of the possible 2-1, but the referee Hernandez repeats for the entry into the area of ​​a couple of Zenit players. The Argentine will then score on the second attempt.

Var

The point of Mourinho’s discontent also lies in the fact that, in this case, the decisions of two referees on the field are not being compared, who – as it happens – can make a mistake. But there is also a fundamental difference at the Var level. More precisely, the double photo of Mou posted on social networks is in fact a comparison between an episode – such as that of Juve-Zenit – in which the referee decides and the Var could not have done anything, since the players who enter the area do not affect the action (there is no blocking of goalposts or goalkeeper). And that of Turin (Juve-Roma) where the Var does not intervene even though it has to, since there are two opponents who enter the area early and swoop down together on the goalkeeper’s rebound, a case foreseen by the protocol. In the Champions an episode not from Var. In the league from Var.