Mourinho overturns Roma: the new game system can change the market | First page

he restored confidence and morale to a team that, before the last stop for national team commitments, had just won one of the previous 5 games.to continue to move up in the standings and put the Champions League area back in the crosshairs: a turning point in the results that can also include passingOne less defender for more density in the middle of the pitch,and behind the attackers to assert his vision of the game;– with changing characteristics –and at the same time not to be the only object of the attention of the defenders.

NEW STRATEGIES – A new game system in which Nicolò Zaniolo is also looking for a role and a renewed protagonism, after not being able – thanks to the repeated physical troubles resulting from serious knee injuries – to affect particularly from right winger. Alternating with Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini from ’10’ or even as a second striker alongside Abraham, Mourinho wonders about a different location for one of the players also indicated by the US ownership as one of the key points of the Rome of the future and for which he has been talking about contract renewal. Tactical measures that can even change market strategies in relation to many of the players currently present in the Giallorossi team: waiting for the possible reinforcements in January, from Kumbulla to Viña, passing through Mkhitaryan, Shomurodov, El Shaarawy and Zaniolo himself, many judgments and many evaluations can be addressed by the latest news introduced by Mourinho.

AND ON THE MARKET … – Lo Special One he is aware that the longed-for revolution requested of the Friedkins will require longer times, compatible with the need to find the economic resources to satisfy his requests, perhaps with some sales. An alternative right-back to Karsdorp – Diogo Dalot of Manchester United is in pole position – a midfielder with more defensive characteristics than Cristante and Veretout and a central defender able to command the department are the wishes of the Portuguese coach for a team that aspires to shorten the gap with the big names in our league more quickly. Speeches that belong to the future, while topicality is for a Rome with a renewed tactical guise, in search of new solutions, capable of rewriting even the market scenarios.