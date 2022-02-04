MOURINHO: “Pilgrims not summoned. Zaniolo? Pinto does not sell smoke, it needs maturity. To improve, the strongest must stay “(VIDEO!)

AS ROMA NEWS – Josè Mourinho speak again. This afternoon the coach of the Rome meet journalists in pressroom in the conference on the eve of the match against Genoa.

These the requests addressed to the Portuguese coach and the answers dates on the commitment of championship and about the future of Zaniolo:

Mangiante (Sky Sport): “Genoa indecipherable team. How is Pellegrini? “

“Lorenzo is not called up, he is not ready to play. Genoa is difficult, they have changed coaches, they have changed half of the squad and it is difficult to understand if the match with Udinese serves as a base, if the players taken will immediately be starting players. But there is one more important thing for us, that we play at home, and our fans come back. It would be very important to make the third consecutive victory. We studied Genoa’s match against Udinese, but we are thinking of ourselves and the fans who return to the Olimpico and do everything possible to win “.

Mangiante (Sky Sport): “It seemed to me that Zaniolo was central to his and the owners’ technical project. It seems to me that Pinto’s statements have been distorted and inflated … “

“The manager’s words are absolutely normal. It is difficult for an honest, direct sports director, who does not hide, who does not sell smoke, it is very difficult to say that player A, B or C will be here 100%. Even the players may not be happy to hear it, because they want to feel free. It takes maturity, but it’s also important to you. We are demonstrating maturity, the project and my and the director’s way of communicating: maturity. And on your side too, a little maturity is needed. The director’s response, isolated from the context, needs maturity. It shouldn’t be turned into something that was enough to make headlines for a week. I mean to close this story, I’m happy with this market. If I prefer the transfer market made by other teams, obviously yes. I have made other transfers for Real or Chelsea, but in our transfer profile I am happy because we are stronger than December 31st. We have lost players who have not played much, and we have taken players who have already made more minutes than them. Our goal is always to improve. If my goal is to always improve until my last transfer with Roma, which will be only the Friedkins know, to improve your most important players must remain. Zaniolo is one of our players at least until 2024 ”.

Zucchelli (Gazzetta dello Sport): “You spoke of maturity, how difficult it is to prepare for tomorrow’s match knowing that there is a very important match on Tuesday …”

“No, we didn’t waste a minute on Inter. We are focused on tomorrow’s game, then tomorrow we will be thinking about the Cup immediately after the game. But tomorrow’s race is too important, concentration only on tomorrow “.

Pastore (Il Romanista): “Can Vina rest?”

“The other times he always came with 180 minutes on his legs, this time he didn’t play and he arrived happy because his national team won and is almost qualified for the World Cup. We are a more balanced team today, with more options. We made the transfer without the power of the others, but we made sure that the team was more balanced. A week like this, with three games, there will be room for everyone “.

Maida (Corriere dello Sport): “Can Pellegrini make it by Tuesday? When he comes back, is it possible to think of a midfield with him, Oliveira and Mkhitaryan or is it too much? “

“In Milan we played with him, Veretout and Mkhitaryan. We have different players, we have more options. Obviously we need a different player, a pure director, and we don’t have that. But right now we also have options in midfield. We also have Bove who grows up a lot, and I’m very happy because he’s very mature and doesn’t look like a kid. We are fine, now he is a more balanced squad. To answer your question, yes, we can play like that. When the team has more tactical culture, they understand roles better, and must be used to playing with different systems. On Pellegrini, it is possible that he will recover by Tuesday. Yesterday he trained not the whole session, today he did. He needs rest tomorrow, he has worked a lot “.

Austini (Il Tempo): “Would Roma need more to return to the Champions League or win one of the two cups? How much do you believe in the new training systems? “

“The easiest way to win is to have the best players, but obviously I believe in training methods, otherwise I wouldn’t be a coach but a sporting director. We all do sectoral work. Today with a click you can immediately enter the work that the most important coaches do. But the training structure is a copy-paste generation. On what it would be better to do, if we are in the Conference we go, but we also have to play to win games and see if it is possible to finish fourth. Getting to the Champions League is important economically and for prestige. But winning a competition is winning, and winning is a bit like a positive virus of a way of being and thinking, of managing emotions. Winning is absolutely fundamental, and it would be very important to us. Now the goal is to win against Genoa ”.

Juric (Rete Sport): “There are four months in which this is the team. Compared to the objectives it has set itself, how fundamental is this period? “

“Now it is important because when this period ends the ranking is done, and the title we have or haven’t won is there. Now every game becomes fundamental. We are in the decreasing count, every game is from inside and outside in the cup. It has to be us, with this group of players ”.

Sticozzi (Centro Suono Sport): “Today it is more difficult to win home games, why? Was Oliveira caught because he is a “dirtier” player? Will it be a “dirty” match tomorrow? “

“At the end of the match against Sampdoria I asked the referee why he didn’t give the yellow card to a goalkeeper in the 15th minute and only at the 89th minute, when he is happy to catch it. This is to say that when a team wants a non-match, it goes against the meaning of the game. Genoa against Udinese has made a very high number of fouls, which tell you that they are a team that does not want to let the opponent play. Genoa doesn’t want you to play, if they make 30-40 fouls per game, you average fouls per minute, it becomes impossible to play. Most of the teams today want to play, I have been in top teams for years and I know this very well. Today, in Italy it has changed. Watch the first league match against Fiorentina, they played a fantastic match. The match against Sassuolo also ended 2-1 but could have ended 4-4. Today football has more matches than before, before you already knew some matches how they would end ”.



