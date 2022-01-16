Mourinho: “Prepare to win”, five positives in Cagliari. Fazio out – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

There Rome is preparing to face the Cagliari in the third race of 2022. Mourinho presented the match at the press conference: “Obviously for us it is a very important race, we lost the last two, we scored a point in the last three. Scoring four points in the last four games would always be an insufficient number, but that’s the best we can do now. But let’s forget the last three and think about the next one with Cagliari. We’ve been working all week with the problems we have“. Lo Special One he also expressed himself on the market and on the return of Spinazzola: “We did what it was possible to do. As I said earlier the manager made the purchases as soon as possible and I am happy with how things turned out. When I arrived I thought I didn’t have Leo. We finish in May but when it arrives, it arrives. It is a very difficult injury to dispose of but I am calm. What I tell him is that there is one less day left“. The Cagliarifor its part, it communicated the positivity to Covid-19 of 4 first team players plus Oliva by canceling the conference of Mazzarri. Lecce is also struggling with the virus but has recovered one of the three infected players. The Apulians will return to the field tomorrow against Pordenone before facing the Rome in the eighths of Italian Cup. The tournament is back to talk Andreazzolishaking off the responsibilities of the final lost against Lazio in 2013: “To say that I had lost it would mean that the manager is more important than the players, and that’s not the case. In that team there were Totti, De Rossi, Balzaretti: they lost the final“. In the afternoon, the Women also returned to the field, winning on Empoli for 2-1 thanks to the last minute penalty of Linariwho told about his feelings after the match. All under the eyes of Pinto and Ryan Friedkin, present at the Tre Fontane