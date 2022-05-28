Mourinho ready to try an incredible blow with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Are we going to see a new Cristiano Ronaldo file this summer? While the Portuguese has had a complicated collective season for Manchester United, rumors of departure have again surfaced despite Erik ten Hag’s desire to keep him.

Mourinho dreams of CR7!

A situation that a certain José Mourinho would be ready to take advantage of. Winner of the Europa League Conference on Wednesday, the Special One would like to be more ambitious next season and would dream of a big name in attack. If the name of Paulo Dybala is cited by Il Messaggero, the transalpine media reveals that the Roman leaders have also contacted the fivefold Golden Ball. A file which promises to be complex all the same given that Roma, like MU, will not play in the Champions League next September. Case to follow.

BOOM!

Cristiano Ronaldo contacted by Roma! (via Il Messaggero, biggest Rome paper) — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 27, 2022