Mourinho recovers Cristante, Felix out for Covid. Pellegrini is back in 2022 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Sweet and bitter day for the Giallorossi. On the eve of the Dall’Ara match, Mourinho can smile for the return of Cristante , negative to Covid in the afternoon, but officially loses Lorenzo Pellegrini , confirmed the injury to the rectus femoris that will keep him out until 2022, and Felix Afena-Gyan, stopped by Covid . Day of declarations because in addition to the usual pre-match press conference of Mourinho, there were also those of Morgan De Sanctis who spoke about goals and his managerial role: “AI approach my role with such dignity. Roma is an important club that hasn’t raised a trophy for a long time, but you have to get there with a virtuous path, with clarity towards the fans. The bad figure of Bodo must no longer repeat itself.

The Giallorossi day is undoubtedly focused on pre-match press conference of the Portuguese coach during which he dealt with many topics such as that of Smalling or the sacrifice of the team. “We need a strong mentality. The group is empathetic, they want to do well. It is thanks to the players. Even those who play less and play with determination and I would say friendship. These are the honey words of the Special One addressed above all to those who, how Kumbulla or Carles Perez, he is giving everything on the pitch despite being given a few minutes. Without forgetting, however, theunknown Chris Smalling that after returning, and well, from the first minute with Torino, he is not sure of a reconfirmation in the midweek round especially in view of Sunday’s match against Inter at the Olimpico: “S.malling is now an important player for us, we don’t have a problem now in defense, he doesn’t have to play. Tomorrow morning he tells me that he feels great he plays, if he tells me that he is at 99% I will protect him “. Words that reveal a cautious optimism for his condition but also a possible bench for him on Wednesday.