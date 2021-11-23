Mourinho regale shoes from 800 euros to Felix: which ones

As always Jose Mourinho manages to give funny curtains during his never banal interviews before and after the games. This time the Roma coach expressed all the satisfaction for the football tale he was the creator of by expressing his gratitude to a boy sent to the field without warning who took his chestnuts from the fire. It is the story of the 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan and his debut with a decisive brace against Genoa, complete with a gift from Mou.

What are the 800 euro shoes given by Mourinho to Felix Afena: the promise

“I promised to give him a pair of shoes that cost € 800 and that he likes, after the goal he came on the bench to tell me not to forget me. I will keep my promise ”said the Roma coach ironic in the post-match interview at Marassi, describing the embrace with the young player (here we talked about the last match between Mourinho and Allegri).

It is the cost of the pair of Triple S sneakers by Balenciaga desired by Felix, a brand that is as popular among footballers as it is chance, perhaps too much for the 18-year-old Ghanaian who sent home to his mother Adubea Juliet almost all of the 70,000 euros earned with the Roma spring.

“Technically it is not a phenomenon, but its humility is rare to find in the new generations. I am also surprised by the coldness in front of the door. Ghana will have a great player on the team in a few years, ”said the player’s Special One.

The 800 euro shoes that Mourinho gave to Felix: the video with the off-screen racist comment

Promise kept first of all the day after the victory, as evidenced by the video published on social media by the Giallorossi club where it can be seen Felix unwrapping the golden package stretched by his trainer (here we talked about Mourinho’s record salary).

Too bad that the moment of the gift, with the embrace between Mourinho and Felix, was spoiled by a background racist comment by a collaborator.

The video was removed soon after it was posted and re-posted without the more than miserable off-screen joke. Too late to not make the rounds of social media.