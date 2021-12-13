Mourinho reveals: “It will be a market without hits”. Mayoral ready for La Spezia – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

In the conference, the coach denies any problems with the club for the transfer market, and prepares the match against Spezia in the best possible way. Meanwhile Borja Mayoral is on pole to team up with Abraham

On the eve of Rome-Spezia, scheduled for tomorrow evening at 20.45 at the Olimpico, everything seems to be ready. The Special One sounds to the charge and the fans make themselves heard: “With Mourinho to hell”These are the words of the banner that appeared this morning outside Trigoria. Despite the many controversies given the latest disappointing performances in Serie A, such as those with Inter and Bologna or even worse the one against Bodo in the Cup, the square still shows total confidence in its coach. The coach spoke at a press conference this morning with affectionate words towards Thiago Motta, but above all calming some controversies that had arisen at the beginning of the season regarding the market argument: “It is not true that the club did not want to give me a midfielder, I have not quarreled with the company. Ours was only a reaction market“. Market session that is tempting, also in view of a treasure of almost 12 million coming from the Conference League, which can be spent as early as January given the imminent arrival of the winter break. Giulio Maggiore of La Spezia the new name, 23, midfielder with a value of around 8 million and a contract expiring in 2023.

Towards Rome-Spezia: like the Abraham-Mayoral couple

While Mou shows the videos of Atalanta-Villarreal in the locker room, some doubts about the formation against Spezia remain, among the certainties of the coach there are the recoveries of Smalling, Rui Patricio and Mkhitaryan. With Gianluca Mancini stopped in the pits tomorrow night in a hypothetical 3-5-2 you could see room for a trio of power plants consisting of: Smalling, Ibanez and Kumbulla. In attack, without the suspended Zaniolo and with a Tammy Abraham holder, the three-way ballot is open Mayoral, Felix and Shomurodov. Possible an unexpected confidence boost for the Iberian striker, who for weeks had begun to look around in search of a team where to play continuously: since August the contacts between the Fiorentina and the player’s entourage has never stopped, but if the coach continues to receive encouraging signals, the situation could change. Felix also called up for the challenge, returned negative to the last buffer for Covid19. Mourinho’s youth project therefore goes ahead and seems super willing to call up for the last three games before the Christmas break. Spring boys. A real small tank available to the technician who has already launched Bove, Zalewski and Volpato – on the latter also the coach Graham Arnold that he is thinking of calling him to wear the jersey of the Australian senior national team. Protagonist of his debut in the first team during Roma-Inter, the eighteen-year-old thanked the coach today: “Mourinho is an excellent coach, but not only that, he is a really good person. Off the pitch he takes care of me. I guess it’s fair to say he took me a little under his wing“.

Roma women win the Derby

The first historic derby is won there Rome. At the Tre fontane the Giallorossi win three goals to two, thanks to a goal by Glionna in the 73rd minute. At the end of the game a bad episode also happened: Captain Elisa’s car Bartoli it was scored by some Biancocelesti supporters. The Giallorossi player replied on social media: “You will return to Serie B”. A lot of enthusiasm on the part of the coachSponge: “It was great to see the choreography at the start of the race and they supported us throughout the race. We knew it, we always felt their warmth, but today we felt it closely.”.

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 21:41)

