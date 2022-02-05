Mourinho: “Rome is small in the eyes of power. Rosso Zaniolo? Who knows if Juve or Inter would have booed him”

ROME GENOA MOURINHO INTERVIEW – All the statements by the Giallorossi coach José Mourinho on the occasion of Roma-Genoa, a match valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A.

Mourinho to DAZN

He was seeing pictures of the disallowed goal. How did you experience it?

“I do not want to comment. I can comment on the match but not the goal or the red to Zaniolo. “

Are you holding back?

“I prefer to avoid. We can talk about something else but not about this “

Could you take advantage of the amplitude more in your opinion?

“Genoa is a team that plays for salvation points and that’s why they play like this. He has a bad game but where he managed to take home his point. This is not a criticism because I too would do so in a condition like theirs. In the first half we did not give depth and continuity. In the second half we changed dynamics with the changes and for the positioning. We made some triangles creating a lot with the right position to score even if the last thing was missing. Great chance for Zaniolo who puts it high after an assist from the left. In the second half, even in 11 against 11 we did our best to win. I think that the team that does the most to win deserves credit for Genoa who played the game they wanted and got the point they wanted ”.

Cristante had to bend down to make room. El Shaarawy and Felix did well in 1 against 1

“Today I felt for the first time a bench that could help me win. We didn’t do it but I saw that we had solutions to change a lot. We have more options with Stephan and Felix and with them we have created enough. We didn’t score and what we did was canceled. I don’t want to judge because we could go in many directions and stay here for half an hour. “

Your impression from the pitch?

“If the referee has decided well our game which has become the people’s game has changed and there is another sport. If that is the indications that the referees have and that is a foul we have to change the name of this sport, it is no longer football. If the referee made a mistake and had to evaluate the goal, he will be the first to be unhappy and for us Roma is a dejavu. It has happened many times for us over the course of the season. Tomorrow is another day. Rome is small in the eyes of power ”.

Who do you identify power to?

“We stay here because the Mourinho arrived in Italy today is different from before. Today is 100 and Sunday will be 101. Hello everyone ”.

Mourinho at the press conference

There is inconsistency in the whistle that cancels Zaniolo’s goal.

Does not exist. You are talking about something that does not exist. I see similar situations in the same league in other leagues. If at the VAR they were not wrong and followed the guidelines, football is turning into another sport, it cannot be said that the referee was wrong. It’s the people who are making a mistake, because football is going in a different direction, there is no such coherence that you are talking about. The second possibility is that the referee made a mistake or that the VAR made a mistake, and if that is the situation it is déjà vu for me. I’ve never come here all season to say that the referee made a mistake in our favor. But that’s it, let’s talk about the match and forget the referee ”.

How can the power’s vision of Rome be changed?

I do not know.

She has always said in the past that she doesn’t like playing 5 defenders. Why did you make this choice today?

It’s not my favorite tactical system, but I have to adapt to what I have. Strategically we thought of playing against a super closed team like they were, we needed players with high width because the ball would have arrived with great ease, as it did. In the first half we didn’t take advantage of this, in the second half with El Shaarawy and Mkhitaryan we found many situations in which we didn’t score or the crosses weren’t good due to technical or positioning errors, but we created a lot.

In the end Zaniolo had a very mixed reaction that could lead to a disqualification, did you have the opportunity to talk to the boy?

Do you think that if Zaniolo played for Inter, Juve or Milan, he would experience the same situations? He does not take a penalty all season, he does not take fouls in any game, when he opens his mouth he takes the yellow. Is it normal for a player like him to get 7-8 yellow and 2 red cards? A construction player, a creative. Zaniolo was expelled today not because he insulted Mr. Abisso. I talked to the referee after the game and I asked him why he sent Zaniolo off and he said to me: ‘Because three times he said to me – What the … or did you boo at us? – ‘. He didn’t send him to that country, he didn’t insult his mom like we all do when we play. If I had been the referee I would have evaluated a goal scored in the 90th minute, a goal scored in the 90th minute, a victory celebrated in the 90th minute, the frustration of the goal canceled. The player comes to you and says ‘What the f … did you boo’, and you give him the yellow? Do you think that Lautaro Martinez would have taken that red one at San Siro? Or Chiellini in Turin? Or Ibrahimovic at San Siro? This is us, we are little ones. In my opinion Abisso played a good game if I forget the last situation. Maybe he wasn’t wrong, maybe the “doctors” who decide how today’s football is and the rules are wrong. I ask for some maturity, a word I said many times yesterday. A little maturity to a referee. It is one thing that ‘What the f … you booed’ said at minute 5, another thing is if it is said at 90 ‘after a goal disallowed. Maturity and sensitivity. Zaniolo will miss a match or two, I don’t know.

She took him away in the end because Zaniolo wanted to come back to talk to the referee. Do you fear this could be a reason for a longer ban?

No, because he didn’t do anything. He will be disqualified for saying ‘What the f … or did you boo’ three times. This will be analyzed by the ‘football doctors’.