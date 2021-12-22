Mourinho: “Rome ugly and tired: we weren’t the ones in Bergamo” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The words of the Portuguese: “We played very badly, but we tried to win unlike Sampdoria. Now in January we hope to get everyone back, only Spinazzola would be missing”

After the last game of the year against Sampdoria, José spoke Mourinho. His words after the 1-1 draw against Sampdoria.

How much regret is there? In the second half we created many opportunities for domination, but the game was very bad because the team that wanted to win didn’t play well, at all. And the one who didn’t want to win played her game. And they were rewarded with that point, but the match was bad.

Did the team arrive tired? It is normal that this is the case, even they don’t have a squad to make two different teams. In the second half, however, it did not seem to me, we were slow with and without the ball, we had difficulty climbing with the lines to press, so many turnovers in an easy way. Sometimes this is tiredness, lack of quality. Maybe we deserved to win, but we played badly.

The differences compared to the match against Atalanta? I told the players that you can win or lose, but there are things that once you catch, you can’t lose. Against Atalanta we played fast, with malice, today I didn’t see this kind of attitude. Maybe it was a bit of tiredness that seems normal to me, I’m always by my boys’ side and I don’t want to be too critical. On the other hand there was a team that didn’t want to play. I don’t want to be critical of D’Aversa, but they played their game of wasting time, injuries, they did it many times. This helps a struggling team to stay calm. At 1-1 only one team wanted to win and they leave happy with a point.

Will it change when Pellegrini returns? In the meantime, we hope that he will come back. We must hope that nothing will happen at Covid level with travel, at which point only Spinazzola will not be available upon return. And our squad needs everyone.

What photo would you choose to tell your first round? I would make a very normal post, the strongest teams are in front of us. It would not be a post for a million likes, because our ranking is very normal.

MOURINHO IN PRESS CONFERENCE

What was missing? In the first half there were difficulties at all levels. Team not fully concentrated, difficulty in taking the higher lines, turnovers, few initiatives. Only Zaniolo played with intensity and reactivity. The second was better: more intense, more pressing, we changed Mkhitaryan’s position, we created, scored, we could score sooner or later. It is very difficult to play against a team that does not want to play, who did well to take their point, but for the game it is our fault for the lack of quality and their fault for the attitude.

How’s Abraham doing? Bad. I only saw the blood, nothing more. He couldn’t walk, in the second half we risked a bit because we lost a moment of changes. I don’t think it’s serious, but he sure isn’t okay.

Did he ask for more pressure from the players and they failed to do it? Sampdoria took possession in their half of the pitch, they lowered many players in the construction phase. They did not create dangers, but they tried to make us stretch and make us lose compactness. They created instability for us, then in the second half we changed positions and attitudes.

MOURINHO AT THE YOUTUBE AS ROMA CHANNEL

“For me it was a horrible game, the team that wanted to win didn’t play well and the team that didn’t want to win played their game and are happy for the point. But for the domination in the final part of the match maybe we deserved to win but we didn’t play well at all “.

What was missing in your opinion? Speed ​​in the last few meters? “No, at the beginning of the match it was easy to understand that the team was not intense with the ball or without it. Difficulty pressing, without that freshness and intensity, the ball got lost too easily and we had a hard time keeping the lines together. It seemed like a bit of a tired team. After the second half with the changes we improved and created more. Even after the 1-0, we were a little out of the game because they had opportunities before the goal, but after the game they seemed to be in control. If I was at home watching this game on TV I would have seen it for 10 minutes but then I would have changed immediately because, I repeat, the team that wanted to play played badly and the one that didn’t want to play didn’t play. Bad game “.