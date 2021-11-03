Mourinho, Rome will be revolution in January: strategy decided

ROME- There Rome it’s an incomplete team. Mourinho was forced to play the same team for four consecutive games. Same eleven they took the field from the first minute against Juventus, Napoli, Cagliari and Milan. The reinforcements arrived in the summer so far have had little impact. Abraham And Shomurodov they scored five goals in two. The attack is in trouble, but Mourinho is not willing to change. Viña he alternated good performances with other negative ones, against Milan he suffered. So far the only one who has been saved has been Rui Patricio. Last January it had arrived Reynolds , another flop . A young person who needs to gain experience and who in the session market winter could start on loan, before giving definitive judgments. Tiago Pinto hopes to improve the team in January.

Rome, investments in the winter market

The investments they will be targeted, but to make ends meet accounts there must also be some transfer. Mourinho expects important interventions on the market, the Rome risks being out of the Champions League again next year. The Friedkins know this and are ready to intervene. Ceballos, Zakaria, Pedersen And Nacho are the main goals to reinforce midfield And defence. In the next few days, Tiago Pinto could make a blitz in London for a series of meetings with market emissaries. The general manager is working to improve the squad. Also like Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea and Winks of Tottenham for midfield. While for the defense the situation of Rüdiger who frees himself on a free transfer from Chelsea in June and has many offers.

