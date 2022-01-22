Mourinho: “Smalling and El Shaarawy available. Veretout does not start, it is an invention. I expect more from Abraham. The market is not closed”

On the eve of Empoli-Rome, the Giallorossi coach José spoke at a press conference Mourinho.

What kind of immaturity does your Rome have?

“First of all a thought and a hug to Mr. Di Marzio’s family. Always remember the moments when we weren’t good. I also like to see the 70 minutes against Juve and the second half against Lecce. For us it is It is important not to hide behind excuses. We have talked enough among ourselves about what happened with Juve. Against Lecce I have already said that I was the first to be responsible. When one thinks about the next game and not what one is playing for she doesn’t usually help her team and I didn’t help her. We are used to playing with two strikers or with a 10 behind the striker and with Lecce instead we had three midfielders, I knew that before the game. On the bench, however, I had players that allowed me to change the fate of the game “.

How’s Smalling doing?

“He’s fine, not very well. He trained for two days with the team, on Thursday he worked alone on the pitch. The days before he trained at home, but it’s limited training. He’s fine, he’s available. If he has to play, he’ll play. Now we have all 4 defenders available and everyone is doing well. Even Kumbulla, who previously did not have my total confidence, has now won it with his humility. They are all available “.

How far can Abraham go?

“Where we can go with him and where we can go with us. He is not doing badly, he has changed country and culture and it is not easy. His numbers are without penalties and so many goalposts that could have been goals. But honestly I expect more . There is room for improvement, not only in numbers, but also in terms of quality and in the playing area. Now playing every game and with our needs, working as he is working at 24/25 years, on his first season in Italy he is doing well, but I expect more and more. But we are all together, individual growth goes with that of the team. “

How many teams have a better squad than Roma in Italy?

“I think the ranking, where once you win and once you lose and become fifth to eighth, I think we are there. The four or five above have a potential for pink and superior experience. Can we get there? Absolutely yes. . Next season with the work absolutely yes. Look at the construction time of the other teams, but we are there “.

Incoming and outgoing market.

“Maybe I was wrong or they misinterpreted me when I said the market is closed. Am I expecting something more? No, but yes, the market is open. The sales, it depends on how you think about things. It’s a bit strange, every time. that a player goes to the bench or plays less, the solution always seems to leave. Veretout has made a bench and it is already for sale. Perez played 45 ‘and is for sale. It is not so. The four who started were part of a different project. The squad we have now is the same one that remains until the end of the season. The four who came out had very few minutes, two players arrived who instead played a lot and maybe more than the other four. Sergio gives us a good midfield . Maitland is a good alternative for Karsdorp and Vina. I’m happy because we already picked them up on January 10. Perez started 8-9 games, he won’t start. We need a squad. “

Was the goal taken against Lecce a mistake by Maitland-Niles?

“In the meantime, congratulations to Lecce, they had a lot of courage. You always look at who is wrong and not who does well. Mailtand had to be on the edge of the area on Lecce’s goal, he had to enter and did not enter, but they were very good at find a player who entered from outside the box without marking “.

The match tomorrow? Will El Shaarawy be there?

“El Sha called up. Only absent Spinazzola and Pellegrini. Apparently it’s an easy match, you say well. Apparently, and appearances do not exist, see Milan-Spezia, Inter-Empoli in the Cup, apparently Serie A is getting closer to that of the Premier and this is very good. Empoli are doing a great championship, a fantastic job for the quality of the game. Apparently there is no one, I’m sure it won’t be easy. To win we have to play well. Let’s look at the numbers: they have an average of more than 2 goals per game in the last few games. They score goals in all the games and also defend well. If I’m not mistaken, in the last 10 they have not scored only once. Now they play with the ambition to win and finish. higher in the standings. These teams that are between the European qualifiers and salvation, play without pressure and it is very easy to play like that. So it will be a very difficult match. “

Will tomorrow be similar to the match against Lecce? With four more goals, would Roma be above Atalanta or close?

“I don’t think Lecce and Empoli are alike. Lecce is a good team, but B. Empoli is a good team, but A. They have points in common, but they play with different forms and different attitudes. Empoli plays with two strikers. and an attacking midfielder or a forward and two attacking midfielders. He always plays with the defense at 4, always with great stability. For me it is a good team. They are not worried about the classification, so they play calmly. But, let’s go there to try to open a cycle of victories, of positive matches. We would like to reach three victories in a row “.