Mourinho: “Smalling is recovered, Ibanez not fully. Zaniolo is doing well, let’s leave him alone and the goals will come.” VIDEO!

The Roma coach, José Mourinho, is about to speak in the press conference on the eve of Atalanta-Roma.

Will a company be needed tomorrow in Bergamo?

“The fundamental difference with Atalanta is that I have been here for 6 months, Gasperini has been there for 6 years. This difference is wide, it means working more, being able to make more transfers. The Bergamo club is fantastic, it is very stable in the work. It was a mid-table team and now it’s a Champions League team playing for the Scudetto. We have a new property, which is doing a fantastic job. I’ve been here for six months, we’ve only had a transfer window. , with a reactive work. I have no doubts that tomorrow we can win, we have good players, we have a great team spirit. Obviously there is a lot of difference especially in terms of depth of squad, but we go there to win tomorrow, not thinking to all these differences between us and them. If you make me sign for a draw without going to Bergamo I would say no, I want to measure myself against them with respect and admiration for the work they do. Let’s go there to win. “

Smalling?

“Smalling is recovered, he can play without problems”.

Could it be Zaniolo’s match? How are you?

“I see him well, he’s playing well. He has a good mentality, Sofia’s injury is also the consequence of a match that seemed over, where he didn’t want to risk. The numbers seem strange, but I’m happy, the goals will come. Let’s leave him alone and let him grow, I’m not worried. I’m not saying he can win on his own tomorrow, but I’m confident he can do well.

Are Atalanta a model to follow?

“There are different models to follow and I like them. I have trained in clubs with totally different models, with expensive markets and more oriented towards today than tomorrow. But I have admiration for this project profile, for six years they have been an intelligent market. , they have a strong team and have achieved economic stability. I respect and admire them, but let’s ask ourselves where they were ten years ago. If we look with confidence to our owners, to our coach, I am sure that the direction is right “.

Is Ibanez ready?

“So and so”.

Are you ready to get excited about lower milestones?

“There are teams that are excited about salvation. It is a question of goals. There are coaches who have not won many trophies, but have been very successful. They have been winning at their level. If Thiago Motta saves Spezia or if Sheva saves Genoa, they can rejoice. I am ready to rejoice for our goals of course. In this first season I don’t even have a target audience, the fundamental thing for me in this project is empathy, fundamental for long-term projects. There cannot be a long-term project without empathy, you can do it for six months, a year, but then that’s enough. For a long-term project, you need empathy and inside you can breathe a fantastic atmosphere that gives enormous tranquility to the project. . But tomorrow we play to win, then maybe we lose or draw, but we want to win. “

Will tomorrow’s match be important for the Champions goal?

“I don’t want to play this match thinking about the Champions League goal and the consequences of the result. The numbers may say a lot, but I don’t want to play this match like that.”

Is limiting the attacking midfielders of Atalanta one of the tactical keys of the match?

“Against Spezia in the second half we suffered because we lost the ball too easily and if there had been players of a higher level perhaps we would not have won. So I say that obviously their attacking midfielders are strong, no matter who plays, but I am focused. on us and we can’t lose the ball as easily as we did. We need to manage the pace of the game better, yesterday we worked on this, we need to have more confidence in ball possession. “