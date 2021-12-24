Mourinho, social video message to Roma fans

“Hello everyone, it’s Christmas and we must always find the opportunity to think about the world, about our neighbors, but above all about our family and our fans. From the number one day I arrived at Roma I understood that the Romanists for me are family, friends , and for this reason I could not miss the opportunity to send Christmas greetings: greetings, peace and love “. Thus begins the video message from Mourinho published by Rome on social networks.

“When I arrived here things were immediately very clear. Time is not an empty concept, it is a word that means a lot. To work with time, you need empathy because without empathy time flies and you can’t builds anything. Empathy is very important. I assure you that here, within the walls of Trigoria, there is empathy and it is not an end in itself, it is an empathy that grows, that becomes more and more solid. Here everyone works and wants to do it in groups, we’re getting really strong under this point of view. And I think you are feeling it, and precisely because you are feeling it, game after game, we hear your noise, a noise that supports us “, continues the Special One.

Mourinho: “My nature is to win”

“For me it is an honor to work for Roma and for you. Thank you for everything in my name and my players, your support is always fantastic, at the Olimpico, away from home, it is always sold out. We hear your noise, the noise from friends, and this is priceless for us. The future must be bright. Obviously I dream of winning because it is in my nature, in my history. Not only am I happy to improve and to lay the foundations for the future, I also want to win, we all want that. We hope that 2022 will give us the opportunity to add other steps in the construction of a Rome that you will not only love, but that will make you feel proud of what it can accomplish. It is certainly your and our ambition, it is my nature as a coach and we will try to do everything to, as soon as possible, reduce this time and get where we want to go “, José explains again.

Mourinho: “We will have fun in Roma-Juve”

“The most important thing in this period is to spend the holidays in health and tranquility. If I can give you any advice, it is to stay safe, to follow the rules and to try to overcome this negative period that we are experiencing once again, we hope for the last time Greetings to all, happy Christmas, happy new year, we will soon be at the Olimpico in the first week of January. We will have fun right away at the first, Roma-Juventus, we are there, together, one more time “, concludes the Giallorossi coach.