Mourinho teaches Gasperini a lesson with a perfect Abraham, but the numbers say that Roma are a strange team | First page

Mourinho’s Roma drops poker at Atalanta with great personality and sends important signalsnot only to itself but also to its rivals for Europe. The turning point of his season? Maybe. Three very heavy points, beyond any consideration. Net success, deserved and built with great tactical acumen, and with the contribution of a collective interpretation of the highest depth. Atalanta annihilated in terms of the maneuver, because the Nerazzurri team was held back in their most traditional games. Mou clearly beats Gasp, teaches him a lesson of quality and practicality, and brings home a very heavy victory.

Double initial advantage of Rome with Abraham (11th goal of the season) and Zaniolo (first goal in the league) then, during the recovery of the first fraction, Cristante’s own goal on a shot by Muriel. Smalling’s third Romanist network, with a flying deviation from a free kick by Veretout, after seventy minutes and after a goal canceled by the Var at Atalanta. Final quatern signed again by Abraham (12th overall center), after yet another intelligent restart.

Thus interrupted the “curse” of Roma matches against the best in the league: since November 2019, Roma have played 30 direct matches, winning 24 points out of the 90 available. The balance is about 5 wins, 9 draws and 16 defeats. Few points, it is true, but from Bergamo we should / could turn the page. The home success of an Atalanta, who came from six victories in a row, has a value that goes beyond the old Giallorossi numbers. For how it arrived, for how it was studied, for how the game was handled by Mou, with an Abraham on the verge of perfection not only for the double signed in the two halves.

The beautiful Roma of Bergamo is still a strange team, the numbers tell us. The away match at Atalanta, for example, was the ninth of the championship, and the spoils remedied away from the capital are only 12 points. With a external performance which, in general order, is characterizing the championship of Mou’s team: 0 draws. 9 away matches: 4 wins and 5 defeats. In 18 league games, moreover, the Giallorossi have drawn only once, at home against Napoli. Although it may seem paradoxical in absolute terms, but at the moment – and despite the result of today’s match – it is not possible to compare Gasperini’s work at Atalanta with that of Mou at Rome, so the scales are on the side of the Bergamo coach. With a fact, also cited by the Portuguese on the eve, which can help to understand the situation a little better: Gasperini has been on the Nerazzurri bench for 5 years, 6 months and 4 days; Mourinho on the Giallorossi for 5 months and 17 days. Since Gasp arrived in Bergamo, Roma have changed five coaches: Spalletti, Di Francesco, Ranieri and Fonseca before Mourinho. This, from an overall point of view of work, and of team building / growth, cannot but have a weight (in Bergamo since 2016 it certainly did). Today’s match, however, showed that Mou is on the right track: 29% ball possession, four goals and three points more in the standings. If this is not Josè’s hand, it is difficult to identify another one.

Atalanta-Roma 1-4 (first half 1-2)

Scorers: 2 ‘pt Abraham (R), 27’ pt Zaniolo (R), 46 ‘pt aut. Cristante (R), 27 ‘st Smalling (R), 36’ st Abraham (R)

Assist: 27 ‘pt Mkhitaryan (R), 27’ st Veretout (R)

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso, Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti (34 ‘pt Muriel), Hateboer (32’ st Zappacosta), de Roon, Freuler, Pezzella (32 ‘st Maehle), Pašalić (18’ st Miranchuk), Iličić (1 ‘st Malinovskyi), Zapata. Herds Gasperini.

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan (43 ‘st Calafiori), Cristante, Veretout (46’ st Kumbulla), Vina, Zaniolo (24 ‘st Shomurodov), Abraham ( 46 ‘st Bove). Herds Mourinho.

Referee: Irrati from Pistoia.

Bookings: 8 ‘pt de Roon (A), 9’ pt Zaniolo (R), 3 ‘st Ibanez (R), 28’ st Mancini (R)