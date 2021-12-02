Mourinho, the anger has not passed: the press conference before Roma-Inter canceled, what’s behind it | First page

The anger has not passed. Josè Mourinho chooses the path of silence and will not speak at a press conference tomorrow on the eve of a decidedly important match for him and Roma against Inter. The Portuguese faces in Serie A for the first time his former team with which he won the historic Triplete in 2009 but will remain silent. Officially to concentrate on Saturday’s match and not to repeat what was said yesterday in the few seconds allowed to the media before refusing the questions of those who were in the studio.

A position taken by Mourinho who evidently did not like the arbitration of Pairetto in Bologna which cost him the disqualification ad Abraham and Karsdorp and a few too many blows to Zaniolo, so much so that Josè in the brief outburst at the end of the race said: “I advise him to go abroad, I feel bad for him for what he has to endure”. The Special One should talk again after the match but a lot will depend on what happens at the Olimpico. A new controversy that of the coach who for weeks complained about the lack of attention of the referees towards Roma. Mou had already canceled a conference this year, on the eve of the match with Cagliari, then won 2-1.