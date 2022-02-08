Mourinho, the background: “They say that after Inter v Empoli José has …”

So the Special One: “I have to think about how to manage my emotions because Inter will always be mine”
It will not be a race like all the others tonight for the Interisti but above all for Josè Mourinho. The Special One in fact returns for the first time as an opponent at San Siro since the 2010 Triplete victory and will have to try to control what he feels as much as possible, considering that today he coaches Roma. But, as Corriere dello Sport writes, it will not be easy for him: ““I have to think about how to manage my emotions because Inter will always be mine.”
José Mourinho has prepared the Great Return with his head but he cannot yet know if the heart will go in the same direction. They say he smiled bitterly when Inter eliminated Empoli in extra time, making the intersection with Rome real. The visit as an opponent would have been enough for him, determined by the unavoidability of the Serie A calendar, as late as possible. Instead, fate asks him for an extra effort, anticipated, concentrated, in which a lot of his first season is played in Trigoria: whoever loses tonight is out of the Italian Cup “.
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 08:30)
