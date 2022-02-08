Mourinho, the background: “They say that after Inter v Empoli José has …”

It will not be a race like all the others tonight for the Interisti but above all for Josè Mourinho. The Special One in fact returns for the first time as an opponent at San Siro since the 2010 Triplete victory and will have to try to control what he feels as much as possible, considering that today he coaches Roma. But, as Corriere dello Sport writes, it will not be easy for him: ““I have to think about how to manage my emotions because Inter will always be mine.”