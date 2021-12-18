Mourinho: ‘The most beautiful Rome of the season. We were the earthquake ‘

The Portuguese after Atalanta poker: “They said we hadn’t beaten a big one for 19 months. We haven’t beaten her for 20 minutes now … I saw a fantastic spirit “

He said it on the eve: “Let’s go to Bergamo to win”. He was right. Was it the most beautiful Rome of the season, Mourinho asked from Dazn’s microphones? “I think yes. We had a fantastic spirit. The players knew that playing for Atalanta we couldn’t be in control for 90 minutes. The team was strong on all points of view.

A very good referee and a fantastic audience, today we needed an experienced referee and he did very well. We were very good, we were aware of the dangers. We were good at going out, they take a lot of risks when they go under. Congratulations to the guys. Someone like Karsdorp with destroyed shin guards knew that no one could play like him and he made sacrifices. It had been 19 months since we hadn’t won against a big player, now we haven’t beaten them for 20 minutes ”.

Forward – “Now we can look forward, but also to our bench – continues the coach -. Making changes is one thing, emergency is another. It is important for the players to understand that when you play against teams of this level – Inter are the strongest of all, but like Milan and Napoli – tactical work is not enough to score points. You always need character, which the players have had today. I joked with them that I didn’t feel the earthquake but that we had to be. Especially those who always reminded us that we didn’t win against a big one. Now it’s been 22 and a half minutes. “

abraham – “This is what he did in England – says Mou about Abraham -. The hardest thing to do is the goals. He had to interpret the spirit of a team that doesn’t have to dominate all games. Here a striker has to do many things besides scoring. Today with the low defensive block it was known that no one had to risk. They press like crazy and it was important to have a contact person who uses the body against Palomino and Toloi. I’m not worried about goals, which he will still do. I’m not worried ”And then on Mkhitaryan and Veretout:“ In the first half we had to put pressure on the right back and Mkhi did it very well. Veretout had a different task. He used the movement very well to fit in. But I liked the team. When you are not the strongest you have to suffer, we in difficulty had not been good before today. We are growing. The goal in the 46th minute could have hurt us, in the past it would have put us in pain. We came back focused and played really well. This victory means a step forward in terms of the team’s mentality ”.

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 19:08)

