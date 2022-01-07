Mourinho, the revelation after AC Milan v Roma: ‘A tremendous pleasure to have rejected the Rossoneri’

The Giallorossi coach reveals an anecdote that took place three years ago and thus replies to the teasing received from the Milan fans: “They looked for me, I said no after three days. It gives me tremendous pleasure to have made that decision.” Then he comments on the game: “We played a low-level game on a technical level, but I didn’t like the referees either.” AC MILAN 3-1 ROME HIGHLIGHTS

There Rome loses the premiere of 2022 on the Milan pitch: the 3-1 second Mourinho it is a correct result as far as the two teams have shown on a technical level, even if the Portuguese has some regrets about some referees decisions. First of all, however, Mou emphasizes the level of the team and the mistakes made: “I didn’t like my team, because we were always in the game even in the 2-0 and up to Karsdorp’s red, but with a low technical level. We lost balls in a situation of great ease: the second goal is a clear example as well as the last penalty. We lose balls in an incredible way. There is a lack of technical quality that has not allowed us to build more today. The character was there, but the technical level is really low“. In addition to comments on the game expressed by his team, during the conference Mourinho also addressed the issue linked to the teasing received for long stretches of the match by the Milan fans (due to his past on the Inter bench). The Giallorossi coach replied revealing a past anecdote: “A few years ago the Milan managers wanted me in Milan as their new coach. It gives me tremendous pleasure not to have accepted the offer given how the public reacted“.

Milan, victory by force: Rome ko 3-1, two expelled In addition to the mistakes made by his players, Mourinho still wanted to underline the fact that he did not appreciate some referees’ choices. Starting with the first penalty awarded to Milan: “I’ve never seen an image that tells me it’s a penalty. You don’t see pure or clear contact, it’s not a clear situation. He gave the last penalty, but it was the same dynamics as the one on Zaniolo and Ibanez. Why didn’t he give those too? We want uniformity. We were not very good at a technical level, but at the referee level we are always the unlucky ones. I don’t like doing it, but I must say that the referee management I didn’t like it. ”

Pioli: “Today I was sure we would do well” Roma, after the defeat in Milan, remain in seventh place in the standings, with 32 points obtained after the first 20 days. According to Mourinho it is the position that perfectly reflects the situation of the team: “We are where our quality, mixed with refereeing episodes, makes us stay. We are a mid-level team, which could have possibly had three, four, five, six points more. But we are there. We make bad mistakes: wrong checks, wrong passages, you are so wrong from a technical point of view “.