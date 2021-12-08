Mourinho: ‘The Roma fans deserve something else. I didn’t expect all these problems, Inter much stronger ‘| A league

The technician of the Rome, José Mourinho, gave a long interview to Sky Sports on the eve of the Conference League match against CSKA Sofia: “Reasons for tomorrow’s match? Today I talked to the players and I gave them an example that I lived. I was at Manchester United in the Champions League and we and Juventus were already qualified for the round of 16. Juventus didn’t have to win against Young Boys and we didn’t have to win against Valencia to finish first. We didn’t believe it. We thought that Juventus would win easy and we didn’t face the match in the best possible way. We lost ourselves. and lost Juventus. In the end we felt like idiots because no one thought it was possible. We have to go there tomorrow and win, then if Bodo wins we are second and we go to play the playoffs in February. What can happen is a surprise in Ukraine where Bodo do not win and we do not win. We know the difficulties we have with so many injuries. We know that in this moment every player we lose is a disaster. ià seen the pictures of the field, covered by 1 meter of snow. It will obviously be very difficult. We have to rest some players by force. I already tell you without problems that Rui Patricio, Mkhitaryan, Smalling will not be called up, but we will go with the best possible team to win there. ” Feeling with the public?

“What we want to give to the fans are different results than what we give. The fans are real Roma fans and they don’t care about winning or not winning. It’s easy to cheer when you always win and it’s more difficult to prove that it’s your favorite team when the results are not the best. But we already knew what awaited us from the beginning. We did not expect many problems together, because beyond a squad that is starting to build, we expected the inherent difficulties in this, but COVID-19, injuries and suspensions all together is too much. Especially when you face a team like Inter where you immediately look at the bench and understand that you don’t need to look at the pitch to say that they are stronger than us and in that situation they were much stronger For this reason we must be united and calm and win this game, but we must think and be afraid of all these negative things that happen, for this reason someone like Rui who always plays, one who like Smalling who comes from an injury and someone like Mkhitaryan who has always played in an expensive role that is not his, these three must necessarily stay at home. “