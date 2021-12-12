Mourinho: “Thiago Motta? Much love. Everyone thinks he met him at Inter but … “

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia, Jose Mourinho Roma coach talked about Thiago Motta, the Ligurian coach and his Inter Milan Treble player: “People think I met Thiago at Inter, but I knew him when he was a kid at Barcelona. Every I was sent to coach so much in the spring and I met him there. I have many good memories of him, I look at my former players who have chosen this career as a coach and I worry about what they do. I have a lot of affection for him.

In January? First of all I want to clarify once more that I am not sorry about our summer market, because it was a reaction to our problems. It is not that the club did not want to give me the midfielder, whom I had identified as a necessary reinforcement, but to react to the problems we were not able to do everything. Obviously I’m sorry because I always want the best possible squad to compete at the maximum, but I immediately understood the difficulties. We all want to do something in January, but it won’t be a big investment like the summer ones. If something can be done, it will be to balance the squad. Me, the management and the owners are all in line. “