Mourinho: “Thiago Motta? Much love. Everyone thinks he met him at Inter but … “
The words of the Special One: “I look at my former players who have chosen this career as a coach and I worry about what they do”
Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia, Jose MourinhoRoma coach talked about Thiago Motta, the Ligurian coach and his Inter Milan Treble player: “People think I met Thiago at Inter, but I knew him when he was a kid at Barcelona. Every I was sent to coach so much in the spring and I met him there. I have many good memories of him, I look at my former players who have chosen this career as a coach and I worry about what they do. I have a lot of affection for him.
In January? First of all I want to clarify once more that I am not sorry about our summer market, because it was a reaction to our problems. It is not that the club did not want to give me the midfielder, whom I had identified as a necessary reinforcement, but to react to the problems we were not able to do everything. Obviously I’m sorry because I always want the best possible squad to compete at the maximum, but I immediately understood the difficulties. We all want to do something in January, but it won’t be a big investment like the summer ones. If something can be done, it will be to balance the squad. Me, the management and the owners are all in line. “
December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 10:15 am)
