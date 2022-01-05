Mourinho: “To make history you need trophies. I would never coach Lazio “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Soon the words of the Giallorossi coach on the eve of Milan-Rome

How’s the team doing? Will Rui Patricio play?

“Rui will play. He did not train yesterday and the day before yesterday due to a back problem, he trained today but he will play tomorrow. Fuzato will not be there, we bring Boer and Mastrantonio as second and third options. Rui is in perfect condition to play. . We worked well, we are 15 days without competition and it is natural that we lose something in terms of intensity and pace of play. But we are fine, the only player who is really continuing in his recovery is Spinazzola, after some problems with you. known with some Covid situation. But we are prepared, maybe after 15 days without football it is better to return with a match of this level because you don’t need to find motivation. The players can find concentration and motivation easily “.

He is marking the history of Roma since his arrival as he did with Inter. Given the empathy he has created with the fans, are there any clubs he cannot go to because they are perhaps historical rivals of the teams he coaches ?. Have you solved the vaccination problem?

“I don’t feel that there is a Roma before and a Roma after me, the true story is made up of trophies. You can do a great job without winning, many do. I feel that I am doing a great job here. We are professionals and Sometimes saying that you can’t coach another club is a risk, but there are clubs you can say no to, not out of disrespect for them but because of the kind of history between the club you coached before and the one you will coach . After 2010 the first club he spoke with and it was not Roma. Roma could be accepted, the other could not. I could never coach Lazio and surely they think the same. I have never had problems with MIlan , maybe a few jokes. As for the vaccine, they are private situations, someone has had the covid and asked for privacy and the same goes for the vaccine. The rules are the rules, when the government decides, the decision must be respected. The player that until now he could not get vaccinated, we want him to g iocare. He doesn’t think we would have any problems ”.

In these hours there is a lot of talk about Mitland-Niles, if he can tell us something about this player he knows well and if he expects another gift for this market

“Matland-Niles is not our player at the moment. He grew up close to me, in Arsenal while I was coaching Tottenham and Chelsea. The profile of our market is known and will not be similar to that of Atalanta and Fiorentina who they spend 15 or 20 million. We have to borrow a couple of players to improve the squad. Karsdorp played every game and when he was suspended with Inter, we didn’t have a substitute and we were unbalanced. We need a full-back and the manager and the club are working on this. In Arsenal they have 3 or 4 options before Maitland-Niles. We are trying to do it. First a gift, which already makes us breathe better and then we see. ”

Pellegrini is ready, he can play with Veretout and Mkhitaryan

“He recovered well and thanks to the physiotherapists, he had 4 days less vacation to recover. He went strong in those days and since the 30th when we all came back, he worked with us normally. He can play but he can’t do it for 90 minutes, he can do it on Sunday. He can play from the start. I like the problem with making him play with Veretout and Mkhitaryan, the problem I don’t like is having no options. We have these players in the middle of the field plus Villar and Bove who can play. It’s a good problem for us. ”

Are the matches likely to be distorted given the situation? Can Abraham reach the level of Ibrahimovic in the future?

“I don’t like comparing players who have an incredible story to one who is building it. In Portugal every player who scored two goals becomes the new Eusebio but in 2022 there is still only one of Eusebio. Tammy needs to feel comfortable. When the team has 3 or 4 major injured players, the result is not distorted. If the team has only one goalkeeper to play, and they lose it, I know it would be an injustice to let them play without it. There are rules, if there are a minimum of players available you have to play. I’m sorry for the fans for the reduction in capacity to 50% “.

The return match arrives after a short time, will Roma play a match more similar to that of Bergamo or more similar than the home matches?

“I think Pioli wants to hear this question. Everything you said is right, the question is good but the answer is bad. Many times you want to do something but you can’t. We have analyzed all the matches and tomorrow we will try to do better than in the past. “