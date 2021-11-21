Mourinho: “Today I feel good, Felix decisive. It was not the match for Zaniolo “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

“Felix will have to buy some 800 euro shoes, I have promised them. Zaniolo remained on the bench with the right attitude, he will play on Thursday or Sunday. Mkhitaryan played a fantastic game”

José Mourinho he breathes a sigh of relief and enjoys his discovery Felix Afena-Gyan. The coach commented on the match won against Genoa. Her words:

Felix comes to hug her, the most beautiful image of the match … I promised to buy him some shoes that he likes so much and cost a lot, € 800 and he came there to tell me not to forget me (laughs, ed). I’m sorry for Mr. De Rossi but Felix won’t play in the Primavera.

First half blocked … Locked, but with game quality, dominance. There was no verticality. Always ball control. A lot of people played well but Mkhitaryan had a fantastic game in that position and we had preventive control on the counterattack. There was a lack of verticality and at that moment I thought that Felix was a different profile, just as against Cagliari and Milan he created difficulties. He helped a lot, the team played well.

What did you think the first time you saw it? They work in the field next to us, in the synthetic one, he and 4/5 others came to train with us and as soon as I saw him I was impressed by the coldness in front of the door. He is not technically a phenomenon, but in the act of shooting he is good. His physique and humility then … sometimes in these new generations you find guys who think they know everything, he is the opposite. It feeds on our knowledge, it has a fantastic evolution. I’m sorry for Mr. De Rossi who loses Felix but he too will be happy for the boy.

Felix rekindled you, but El Shaarawy also offered a good performance in terms of sacrifice. “I totally agree, when he joined he changed the game dynamics. He found a team that ran a lot because we had a high percentage of ball possession. Abraham and Shomuordov worked hard even without scoring. Karsdorp played well. El Shaarawy on the other side made a huge effort because he’s a pure winger. Felix has this kind of intensity, in the moment of pressing he took on a different intensity. Shomurodov was running out of gas and he went in and gave a ‘ other gear. I thought we could win the game but in some moments I also thought that we could draw it, it would be a frustration but we had a positive attitude. We weren’t playing badly even against Venezia and the draw today, after a series of difficult results, for us it would have been bad, the players would have felt the pressure.

Where would Zaniolo see him? This squad was not built for this module, the same question you ask for Zaniolo you can ask for Perez and El Shaarawy or Mkhitaryan. In the end, with the difficulties we have, we have to find a form to play without a left-back, which we don’t have. Shall we play 4? At 3? Nico in this form today could have been one of the two strikers, but he needed more space to play. But in the second half I saw Genoa tired and less space. I thought Felix is ​​a more vertical player. But I’m on the bench and with all the experience I look at everything and one thing that struck me is that the players on the bench celebrated their two goals. Zaniolo could have been there with a negative attitude, but I saw the opposite. He wants to be a player on the team and on Thursday or Sunday he will have the chance to play.

I see you much more serene … “Peace of mind because I won, maybe you’re right, we worked well this week. Yesterday at the conference I said that the week’s work went to the trash but it wasn’t true because I made a change of Veretout in the position where Cristante had to play and I put Mkhitaryan in that position, the only thing he didn’t do is the goal. He was the best player on the pitch and it was good because we played with 3 players who want the ball, who are looking for verticality and I’m happy with this option. Today is one of those days that a coach goes home and feels good. “

What did you say to Shevchenko? “He gave me the traditional gift, a bottle of red wine from the coach who plays at home. We also talked to Tassotti and after the game this always happens to me, when I’m friends with a coach even if I win I feel a little sorry for him. When it is the other way around, he will be happy and a little sorry. He is in love with this crazy job, because being a coach means being crazy “.

Felix? He wants to go to the national team, but he wants to go there with an important state of maturity. He wants to work until the end of the season, that’s his request. I think a player should have the opportunity to choose what is right to do, I think this is right: to work with us and grow. One day his national team will have a finished player, not a kid who will have to learn a lot.

The match? If we hadn’t won today, there would have been frustration. The truth is that even without the two goals, the team would have played well. The result becomes important for the ranking. The team is under construction, some negative results are not the end of the world but we were in a difficult moment and we wanted to return to the Olimpico on Thursday with a different face. Thursday is a decisive match for qualifying in the Conference League and this victory gives us a different soul.