“Mourinho told me to become a monster”

ROME – “Mourinho told me that I am a very good player and he suggested that I work to develop more” malice “on the pitch. He told me to become some kind of monster.” Tammy Abraham he recounts the feelings and expectations of his first months as a Roma player since the retirement of the English national team under the leadership of Mourinho .

On the choice to leave the Premier League for Serie A with the risk of Southgate losing sight of him : In the beginning it was my fixed thought. Do I really want to leave the Premier? It’s the best league and everyone wants to play. You always have doubts, but I think that going to Serie A and to a team like Roma, which is a great club… I don’t think people will forget about you as long as you do yours, score and play well. This already makes people talk about you. I just have to keep doing the right things and as you can see Gareth (Southgate, ed.) Always keeps an eye on players abroad.

What did Mourinho teach me in these first three months? To be a monster . One of the things he told me is that I was too good as a footballer and that you have to show aggression when you become an adult forward. It’s not always about being nice on the pitch, you need character, you need that presence to scare the fans and I think that’s something I’m learning and improving. “

On the adaptation in Rome, where he would have been the owner and no longer Lukaku’s reserve:

It is always difficult to move and immerse yourself in a new country and a new culture. I thought that the sooner I would adapt and the sooner I would learn different types and styles of football. I left to take off and hopefully I can maintain the level of performance to stay in the team. Of course, I was always thinking about the World Cup, but seriously, I just wanted to play football. I am still at the beginning of my career and I felt the need to go out and play to improve and reach the highest levels and I hope to continue improving.

On Kane’s hat-trick in England-Albania:

Phenomenal. They are all extremely happy for him, even on the bench, every time he scored. Prove it’s one of the best in the world. He is really someone who inspires me and I hope he can do many more. I am someone who always believes in himself and you have to be ready because anything can happen in football. As for me, I have to try to always be ready. Of course footballers can deal with bad times and injuries, but as a footballer you have to be ready whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Still on Serie A:

I didn’t expect it to be that hard. The players are very intelligent and defense is very important for the way they play in Italy. So for me it was about understanding the other side as well. In England we are used to attacking, attacking, attacking and I have to learn the other way, how to break the opponent’s defenses. It is part of the learning process and you can see it with Lukaku and the others, who have gone overseas and returned to England, for me it is a matter of improving myself.