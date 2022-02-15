Mourinho wants him at Roma “

According to the tabloid “The Sun” the future of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United remains uncertain, with a trio of top European clubs ready to ambush whether the Portuguese champion should indeed leave Old Trafford. Psg , Bayern Monaco And Rome would have expressed interest in CR7.

The concerns of CR7

According to the British newspaper the agent Jorge Mendes held talks with management to express concerns about the poor form of the team, eliminated from the FA Cup by Middlesbrough and fighting for fourth place in Premier. Ronaldo will do his utmost to drag United and win the Champions League qualification, but at the same time he begins to dislike the attitude of some teammates and has no intention of spending the last few years of his career in a ranking position that it is not his responsibility. A source allegedly stated: “Ronaldo is really torn about the future: he would like to win trophies at United, but at the moment it seems impossible. Some big clubs are monitoring the situation. ”

Three hypotheses

According to “The Sun” a passage to the Psg might be the most likely option if Kylian Mbappé headed to the real Madrid. A step that would see CR7 become a teammate of Messi, something fans have dreamed of for years. The Bayern Monaco German football still dominates and therefore remains a viable alternative. But also Mourinho would be eager to add Ronaldo to his team, despite the couple having experienced a conflicted relationship in Madrid.